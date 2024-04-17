Safety assessment of the substance calcium tert‐butylphosphonate for use in food contact materials

The EFSA Panel on Food Contact Materials, Enzymes and Processing Aids assessed the safety of calcium tert‐butylphosphonate, which is intended to be used as a nucleating agent up to 0.15% w/w for the manufacture of polyolefin food contact materials (FCM) and articles for single and repeated use, in contact with all types of food, including infant formula and human milk. Specific migration was tested using polyethylene samples in 10% ethanol, 3% acetic acid and 95% ethanol for 2 h at 100°C, followed by 238 h at 40°C. Results for all three simulants were near or below the limit of detection of 10 μg/kg. As the solubility of the substance is far above the reported migration and above 60 mg/kg food, no assessment of the particle fraction was needed, and the conventional risk assessment was followed. The substance did not induce gene mutations in bacterial cells and structural chromosomal aberrations in mammalian cells, thus, did not raise concern for genotoxicity. The Panel considered that the use of the substance did not give rise to safety concern related to neurotoxicity for the general population, but this conclusion could not be applied to infants below 16 weeks of age, due to their specific sensitivity and the absence of dedicated data. The Panel concluded that calcium tert‐butylphosphonate does not raise a safety concern for the consumer if it is used as a nucleating agent up to 0.15% w/w in the manufacture of polyolefin FCM that are intended to be in contact with all types of food for storage above 6 months at room temperature and below, including temperatures up to 100°C for maximum 2 h and up to 130°C for short durations. The Panel could not evaluate the safety of use to manufacture FCM for contact with infant formula and human milk.