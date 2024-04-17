Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,522 in the last 365 days.

Safety evaluation of the food enzyme leucyl aminopeptidase from the genetically modified Aspergillus oryzae strain NZYM‐BU

The food enzyme leucyl aminopeptidase (EC 3.4.11.1) is produced with the genetically modified Aspergillus oryzae strain NZYM‐BU by Novozymes A/S. The genetic modifications do not give rise to safety concerns. The food enzyme is free from viable cells of the production organism and its DNA. It is intended to be used in five food manufacturing processes. Dietary exposure to the food enzyme TOS was estimated to be up to 1.508 mg TOS/kg body weight (bw) per day in European populations. Genotoxicity tests did not indicate a safety concern. The systemic toxicity was assessed by means of a repeated dose 90‐day oral toxicity study in rats. The Panel identified a no observed adverse effect level of 4,928 mg TOS/kg bw per day, the highest dose tested, which, when compared with the estimated dietary exposure, resulted in a margin of exposure of at least 3,268. A search for the similarity of the amino acid sequence of the food enzyme to known allergens was made and no match was found. The Panel considered that the risk of allergic reactions by dietary exposure cannot be excluded, but the likelihood is low. Based on the data provided, the Panel concluded that the food enzyme does not give rise to safety concerns under the intended conditions of use.

You just read:

Safety evaluation of the food enzyme leucyl aminopeptidase from the genetically modified Aspergillus oryzae strain NZYM‐BU

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more