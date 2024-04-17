Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Reduces Size of its Board of Directors

Board to Transition from Nine to Six Members Following the Voluntary Resignations of Three Directors

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (“Sportsman’s Warehouse” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) announced today that Erica Fortune, Gregory P. Hickey and Philip C. Williamson have each notified the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of their intention to resign as a member of the Board prior to the commencement of the Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Upon the effectiveness of these resignations, the Board will reduce its size from nine to six members.



“We would like to thank Erica, Greg and Philip for their valuable service on the Board,” said Rich McBee, Chairman of the Board. “Each of them brought unique skillsets and insights during their tenures, and Sportsman’s Warehouse has greatly benefited from their experience. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”

Mr. McBee continued, “The decision to reduce the size of the Board following these resignations is in-line with our stated focus on managing our expense structure and right-sizing all elements of the organization. As we execute our strategy to return the business to profitability and growth under President and CEO Paul Stone, we believe we are well positioned to regain our edge as the local outdoor retailer of choice, and ultimately to enhance shareholder value in the process.”

Following these anticipated changes, half of the Company’s Board will have been added within the past year.

