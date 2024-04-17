Golden Grail Beverages Announces Launch of KOZ Water in 16oz cans

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Grail Beverages (OTC: GOGY), known for its commitment to quality and sustainability, is thrilled to announce the launch of its eco-friendly product, KOZ Water, in 16 oz cans. The introduction of the 16oz can is in response to the growing consumer demand for sustainable and health-conscious hydration options. The company intends to invest in several additional production runs to ensure KOZ Water will be widely available starting as early as May 2024 in select locations and nationwide on Amazon.com.



KOZ Water, known for its unique purification process and the infusion of essential electrolytes and minerals, offers more than just hydration; it's a step towards healthier living. Packaged in fully recyclable 16 oz aluminum cans, KOZ Water underscores Golden Grail Beverages' dedication to reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainability. Emphasizing our commitment to not only personal health but also to the planet, it's important to highlight the broader environmental impact of packaging choices. The global recycling rate for plastic bottles languishes below 50%, with a fraction being repurposed into new bottles. In stark contrast, aluminum stands as a beacon of recyclability, boasting recycling rates that exceed 60% globally, and reaching up to 90% in the most efficient regions.

"We are excited to bring KOZ Water back to the market in 16oz cans with increased production to meet our customers' needs," stated a representative of Golden Grail Beverages. "Our investment in additional production runs is a testament to our belief in KOZ Water's quality and our commitment to sustainability. We're proud to offer a product that not only benefits our consumers' health but also contributes positively to the environment."

Continuing its tradition of innovation, Golden Grail Beverages is constantly seeking ways to enhance its product offerings while upholding the principles of sustainability and environmental responsibility. The launch of KOZ Water 16oz is a testament to the company's commitment to these values and its dedication to meeting the needs of environmentally conscious consumers.

For more information about KOZ Water and to stay updated on its availability, please visit https://www.goldengrailtech.com/kozwater .

