GI Alliance of Illinois Moves to Upgraded Facility

Modernized Gastroenterology Facilities Now Taking Appointments

EVANSTON, IL, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GI Alliance of Illinois , a local gastroenterology practice that offers cutting-edge treatment in Evanston, IL, has moved to a new gastro clinic, located at 800 Austin Street, East Tower, Suite 557. GI Alliance of Illinois is a proud partner of GI Alliance , the leading physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S.

Practicing at the Evanston location, Drs. Harsh Gupta, Amit Patel, Daksesh Patel, and John Vainder, are excited to offer patients an updated and modernized facility to see their care journey through with ease and comfort.

GI Alliance of Illinois’s newly remodeled gastroenterology practice is a spacious 1,790-square-foot facility with seven clinic rooms. The new Evanston clinic will have a sleek design, which will include newly installed PatientPoint screens in the waiting room and exam rooms. PatientPoint screens are designed to share important health information with patients about their procedures, with interactive visual aides.

“We have a brand new modern facility in Evanston,” says Dr. Daksesh Patel. “We just added Dr. Anna Patel to our team. We are thrilled to offer advanced gastro services to our local community with cutting edge tech to provide the best care and expertise for all of our patients’ digestive health issues.”

Gi Alliance of Illinois is welcoming a new doctor to this new, state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Anna Patel comes to the Evanston clinic with a wealth of knowledge and seven years of experience. The addition of Dr. Patel will enable GI Alliance of Illinois to offer shorter wait times for patients to be seen by a physician. Dr. Anna Patel is currently accepting new patients.

GI Alliance of Illinois – Evanston is now accepting appointments for new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call the office at 847-244-2960 or visit https://giallianceofillinois.com/evanston-il .

ABOUT:

GI Alliance of Illinois has many locations throughout the state. You can find a top rated gastroenterologist from Lake in the Hills throughout greater Chicago and south to Normal. All of our gastro clinics offer a wide range of GI services. Our team is proud to be among the nation's most trusted GI resources for diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. GI Alliance of Illinois offers cutting-edge treatment from physicians. Our GI specialists are committed to providing our patients with compassion, respect, and professional care. Call your nearest GI Alliance of Illinois location to request a consultation.

Joe Carmean GI Alliance 4108450715 joe@punchingnungroup.com