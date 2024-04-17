AACOM Recognizes Award-Winning Leaders and Students at Annual Conference

Rita Getz, PhD, and Student Doctors Paul Delgado, Sarah J. Adkins and Saumya Shah honored for their dedication, leadership, research and scholarship

Bethesda, MD, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine (AACOM) is proud to honor four outstanding individuals during its sold-out annual conference, Educating Leaders 2024.

“Dr. Rita Getz and osteopathic medical students Paul Delgado, Sarah J. Adkins and Saumya Shah serve as exceptional examples of what sets the osteopathic medical education community apart,” said AACOM President and CEO Robert A. Cain, DO. “AACOM is honored to recognize Dr. Getz’s inspiring career and accomplishments and these student doctors’ early display of passion and success.”

Robert A. Kistner Award

The Robert A. Kistner Award is presented each year on behalf of the AACOM Board of Deans. Individuals who receive this award are nominated and selected in recognition of their significant contributions to osteopathic medical education throughout their careers.

Robert A. Kistner Award 2024 Recipient:

Rita Getz, PhD

Professor Emeritus​

Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine

“In reflecting on my 25 years in osteopathic medical education, a consistent theme I’ve found is that it has been a collaborative journey,” said Dr. Getz. “I express my thanks to Dr. Cain, AACOM and the AACOM Board of Deans for selecting me for this wonderful award, and I encourage every member of our community to determine how to create and advance your own collaborative journey, which has been a hallmark of our profession.”

National Student DO of the Year

Every year, each college of osteopathic medicine selects their own individual Student DO of the Year based on a student’s service to their college, leadership and research experience, as well as dedication to the osteopathic profession. Out of this distinguished group, one National Student DO of the Year is chosen by AACOM’s Council of Student Government Presidents (COSGP).

National Student DO of the Year 2024 Recipient:

Paul Delgado

OMS III

Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine

"I am incredibly honored and humbled to be named National Student DO of the Year,” said Paul. “As a first-generation Latina and the first recipient from OSU-COM, I know I share this win with my entire community. Over the years, my passion for addressing many of the health inequities that impact historically marginalized communities has driven my work and commitment to medicine. I believe receiving this award truly translates to the power of intentionality and passion. It is also the product of mentorship and community work. Thank you, AACOM for this incredible honor. To be la primera to come this far is a great responsibility and privilegio."

National Student Researcher of the Year

The National Student Researcher of the Year is chosen from among the outstanding students selected by their schools on the basis of the student’s contributions to osteopathic research that align with the mission of both the osteopathic profession and COSGP—to advance the philosophy, practice and science of osteopathic medicine.

National Student Researcher of the Year 2024 Recipient:

Sarah J. Adkins

OMS III​

Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine​

“For every opportunity I have been blessed with, there are many more that I sought out unsuccessfully,” said Sarah. “I want this award and my story to become a physician scientist to demonstrate to other students that it is not always winning, but the next steps you take after you are unsuccessful which breeds the tenacity and resilience needed in research, medicine, and beyond. Thank you to AACOM for this recognition and to my fellow student doctors at ACOM; learning from and beside my colleagues continues to be invaluable.”

Global Scholar of the Year

The Global Scholar of the Year Award was established by COSGP to recognize students who take an interest in advancing international understanding of osteopathic medicine.

Global Scholar of the Year 2024 Recipient:

Saumya Shah

OMS IV​

California Health Sciences University College of Osteopathic Medicine​

"Thank you AACOM for the honor of receiving the Global Scholar of the Year award,” said Saumya. “I am humbled, especially knowing the incredible efforts of fellow students around the world working to address healthcare disparities. My achievements abroad were only possible through the incredible support I received from my peers at CHSU and colleagues in Central America and Africa. I look forward to making meaningful strides in anesthesia and surgical care."

To learn more about AACOM’s awards, and to view past winners, please visit our awards web page.

