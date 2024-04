TijaraHub Launches Cutting-Edge B2B E-Commerce Platform ‎Empowering Egyptian and Turkish Exporters‎

TijaraHub B2B E-Commerce

CAIRO, EGYPT, April 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the beginning of the new year, TijaraHub announced the launch of its new e-commerce platform to ‎support small and medium manufacturers in Egypt and Turkey to expand the reach of their products to ‎global markets, enabling them to spread, penetrate promising markets, and grow sustainably. At the same ‎time, the platform allows buyers to switch between various options and complete purchases from various ‎approved suppliers.‎Mr. Mohamed Sharif, Co-founder and CEO of TijaraHub, said: “Our belief in the strength of Egyptian and ‎Turkish products and their ability to compete globally, coupled with the revival of relations between Egypt ‎and Turkey on both political and economic levels and the increase in the volume of trade exchange between ‎the two countries, was the motivation behind launching this platform that will play a vital role in boosting ‎exports of both countries, in particular achieving the Egyptian government's goal of USD 100 billion worth ‎of exports annually. Furthermore, we envision the platform evolving into a regional hub for the Middle ‎East, Europe, and Africa."‎The company's founders have more than 15 years of experience in international trade and have strong ‎relationships with major buyers and manufacturers around the globe. The pandemic crisis, and the ‎consequent growth of e-commerce, was a pivotal factor motivating the launch of the TijaraHub platform.‎Currently, the platform displays the products of more than 300 Egyptian factories in diversified industries ‎such as food & beverage, fashion & textile, home appliances, and furniture, in addition to handicrafts, and ‎it’s planned to reach 1,000 factories by the end of this year. Among the most prominent vendors on the ‎platform from Egypt: El-Arabi Group, Crystal Asfour, Regina for Pasta & Food Industries, Dalydress, ‎Cairo Poultry Processing Company (Koki), Libra Sport, Ariika, Manzzeli, Ceramica Cleopatra Group, ‎Ragab El Attar Company, Janssen Egypt for Mattresses, Pure Misr. Additionally, the platform also includes ‎vendors from Turkey such as Powertec, Simply, FemCasual, Avecon Republica, Simper, Fakira, Merkur, ‎Bubbles cosmetics, Schnider, BYBURT69, and others.‎The platform aims to attract buyers from the Middle East and Europe as a first stage, especially the Arab ‎Gulf countries, which are among the promising markets for Egyptian and Turkish exports across various ‎sectors experiencing significant growth. The strong relations between the Gulf countries, Egypt and Turkey ‎provide great opportunities for trade exchange and economic cooperation. supported by international trade ‎agreements that facilitate logistics and reduce barriers.‎The platform offers a package of comprehensive services that ensure safe and simple trading experience for ‎manufacturers and buyers, including a shipping service that provides a hassle-free door-to-door delivery ‎experience, in cooperation with Saudi NAQEL express, FedEx, SMSA Express, and UPS.‎ In addition to diverse and secure payment service for more than fifteen payment methods that enable ‎buyers to pay in flexible installments plans up to nine months, to a comprehensive inspection service for ‎products before, during, and after the manufacturing process in cooperation with SGS and Intertek.‎The platform is currently available through website www.tijarahub.com , and It’s planned to introduce ‎mobile applications for both Apple and Android devices by March 2024 to provide an integrated ‎experience for vendors and buyers.‎

