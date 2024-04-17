Infinidat Named to the CRN® Storage 100 List for the Fifth Year in a Row; Recognized as One of 2024’s 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has included Infinidat on the 2024 Storage 100 list in the Software Defined Storage category. This recognition is the fifth consecutive year that Infinidat has been named to CRN’s annual Storage 100 list, which was started in 2020 to recognize storage vendors, such as Infinidat, that help channel partners stay ahead of the curve with transformative products and services. As part of the CRN Storage 100, Infinidat is also recognized as one of the “50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors.”



“Infinidat is a top choice for channel partners looking to drive competitive advantage, lower costs, and higher reliability for their customers’ high-performance enterprise storage,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Being recognized for the 2024 Storage 100 and the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors affirms that Infinidat continues to innovate and deliver powerful technical and business value for our channel partners and customers. We’re thrilled that CRN has recognized Infinidat as an enterprise storage solutions provider for the fifth year in a row on the Storage 100 list since the inception of this ‘go to’ reference guide for partners.”

Solution providers rely on the Storage 100 as an invaluable resource when seeking vendors who understand partner needs in the complex storage market. Companies on the Storage 100 list are industry leaders in software-defined storage; data recovery, observability and resiliency; and storage components. Companies on the 50 Coolest Software-Defined Storage Vendors list are recognized for bringing software capabilities, services and cloud connectivity to storage technology.

“CRN’s 2024 Storage 100 list spotlights vendors leading the industry in storage innovation with a strong focus on channel partnerships,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We are pleased to recognize these trailblazers in storage and honor how their technology advancements pave the way to partner success across the channel.”

CRN’s editorial team selected the companies on this year’s Storage 100 for their consistent dedication to advancing storage technology innovation and building strategic channel partnerships that strengthen their offerings in the market.

To read CRN’s profile of Infinidat, click here .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com .

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

About Infinidat

