KITKAT Embraces the Timeless Debate: How Do You Break?

KITKAT Canada offers the chance for Canadians to showcase their #MyBreak moments on GTA street posters

NORTH YORK, Ontario, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KITKAT Canada is embracing a wave of nationwide social buzz as close to our hearts as it is to our stomachs, with its latest campaign, #MyBreak. Fuelled by passionate discussions among Canadians on the ‘right’ way to enjoy the iconic bar, the brand is leaning into the debate to highlight the variety of break techniques, from the wild and wacky to the downright weird. With a dedication to crafting moments that ignite inspiration and celebrating the unique ways Canadians enjoy their KITKAT, #MyBreak champions individuality like never before. But the conversation doesn’t end there—KITKAT Canada invites Canadians to weigh in (and win!) across social media and beyond. So, how do you eat your KITKAT?



For over 85 years, KITKAT’s signature crispy wafer and milk chocolate bar have fuelled public debate on how to best enjoy the beloved bar. Still, as their diverse range of products expands to innovative offerings like KITKAT Pops, KITKAT continues to push the boundaries on what it means to break your way.

“There's the timeless ritual of open, break, snap and enjoy, but there is no singular ‘right’ way to enjoy a KITKAT product,” says Riona Coller, Marketing Leader, Everyday Confectionery at Nestlé Canada. “Regardless of how you choose to have a break with KITKAT, the enjoyment is guaranteed, but it's your individuality that transforms these moments into something unforgettable. With the #MyBreak campaign, we're thrilled to showcase the diverse ways Canadians embrace their breaks with KITKAT.”

To launch the campaign, slated to span digital, out-of-home (OOH), TV and social media platforms, KITKAT is offering one creative Canadian the opportunity to see their break ritual featured on street posters across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this spring, accompanied by an exclusive KITKAT prize package. During the week of April 22, in collaboration with prominent Canadian social media influencers, eligible Canadians can simply snap a photo of their #MyBreak moment and tag @KitKatCanada on social media for a chance to win. Consumers are encouraged to showcase their individual KITKAT snacking styles, whether they are quirky, fun, or downright unconventional.

In addition, consumers will also have the chance to snag KITKAT products with exclusive #MyBreak packaging, featuring a variety of break techniques, in chocolate sections of their local retailers nationwide starting this April. The brand will also be rolling out exclusive merch drops this June, spotlighting some of the most inventive breaks on www.kitkat.ca .

Join the conversation and share how you break with #MyBreak. For more information, please visit www.kitkat.ca or view the campaign spots on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@KITKATCanada .

About Nestlé

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 188 countries. Nestlé has been in Canada since 1887 and locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KITKAT, NESCAFÉ, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e244b1f3-3ac4-4b6b-bd38-ca6da7136a72

For media inquiries or interview opportunities, please contact:

Jamie-lee Common

jamie-lee.common@citizenrelations.com

Nestlé Media Line (416) 218-2688 or Corporate.Affairs@ca.nestle.com