Brera’s Asian And African Football Clubs Back in Action

Brera Ilch in Mongolia and Brera Tchumene in Mozambique competing in their respective Countries’ National First Divisions

DUBLIN, Ireland and MILAN, Italy, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings,” “Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA) is pleased to announce that its football clubs in Asia and Africa have resumed their seasons and are back in action with first-division status in both countries.



“After achieving most of our goals last year, including Brera Tchumene’s promotion to the Moçambola, it’s important that we maintain that momentum. The teams worked hard during the offseason, so we can start the season strong, and Brera Ilch FC is now looking in-form,” said Brera Holdings CEO, Pierre Galoppi.

After assuming control of Bayarzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, Brera Holdings rebranded the club as Brera Ilch FC last October. After the season resumed, in early March 2024, with a new coaching and management staff, the team has 3 wins in 6 matches. Two key wins in the direct clashes against rival clubs, 8-1 vs Bavarians FC and 3-1 vs Khovd, fueled the comeback. Among the new players, Aoto Saito, a Japanese striker, has quickly rocketed to the top of the scoring table, with 10 goals in just six games. The football season in Mongolia will conclude early July.

In Mozambique, Brera Tchumene, enters the new Moçambola season, with a team that features the coach and several key players who were instrumental in achieving promotion to the First Division, in the club’s inaugural season. Brera Tchumene will make its full top flight debut against Desportivo de Nacala on Saturday, April 20. In the pre-season tournament the Torneio de Abertura - LigaJogabets, Brera Tchumene ranked second behind Desportivo da Matola. Brera Tchumene will, again, play in the modern facilities of Associação Black Bulls. The season will end in November.

In addition to their sporting activities, both clubs have undertaken an ESG strategy. Brera Ilch closed a partnership with Bayangol FC, aimed at the joint development of the youth academy activities, providing opportunities to play football and participate in social activities for Mongolian children (boys U10, U12, U14 and girls) with disadvantaged backgrounds. Brera Tchumene is bringing the women's team activities in-house, setting up a development plan that will provide athletes with a series of on and off pitch services (among the latter: complete medical science, including nutritional monitoring, as well as educational and language courses) capable of enhancing them both as athletes and as women.

Galoppi concluded, “I look forward to the results on the pitch and feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with these clubs, and believe that our ESG initiatives will yield impressive results.”

Brera Holdings pursues the goal of managing and enhancing its MCO strategy, through its portfolio of clubs playing in the First Divisions of the various continents (currently in Europe, Asia and Africa).

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services.

The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. "FENIX" is an acronym for "Friendly European Nonprofessional Innovative Xenial." BBC Sport has called the FENIX Trophy "the Champions League for amateurs," and Brera FC hosted the 2023 finals at Milan's legendary San Siro Stadium. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association at its IMPACT 22 Conference named Brera FC as its award recipient for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's focus at an international level with this distinction.

In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, a team then admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. Brera Tchumene FC won its post-season tournament and in November 2023 was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in Mozambique. In April 2023, the Company acquired 90% of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country with participation rights in two major Union of European Football Association ("UEFA") competitions.

In June 2023, Brera acquired a strategic stake in Manchester United PLC, a portion of which was subject to a tender offer by Sir Jim Radcliffe and sold at a 74% realized gain. In July 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of a majority ownership in the Italian Serie A1 women's professional volleyball team UYBA Volley S.s.d.a.r.l. In September 2023, the Company assumed control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a team in the Mongolian National Premier League, which became Brera Ilch FC when the football season resumed in March 2024. In January 2024, the Company announced the launch of a proactive search for an Italian Serie B football club target designed to bring multi-club ownership of the highest tiers of professional sports ownership to mass investors through the Company's Nasdaq-listed shares. In February 2024 the Brera Holdings Advisory Board was established with MLS founder and World Cup director Alan Rothenberg, luxury lifestyle executive Massimo Ferragamo, sports business leaders Paul Tosetti and Marshall Geller, and Italian football icon Giuseppe Rossi. Brera Holdings PLC is focused on bottom-up value creation from undervalued sports clubs and talent, innovation powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

