Legion Capital Corporation Announces 2024 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

ORLANDO, Fla., April 17, 2024 -- Legion Capital (LGCP), a specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers, today announced that its Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 via video conference.



Members of the Board and Management team will discuss the Company's most recent annual results and other general company matters.

“We continue to experience growth for Legion Capital,” said Legion CEO Paul Carrazzone. “Florida housing and development activity remains strong and Legion has been able to continue to grow its footprint and capital base as a result. Regarding our Broker Dealer and RIA distribution channel, the ability to attract new capital through our Regulation A Offering is a tremendous asset for us. We are continuing to grow our pipeline and look at larger opportunities. We look forward to discussing Legion updates with our shareholders at the annual meeting.”

Shareholders must register prior to attending. Shareholders are encouraged to access the meeting prior to the start time and allow ample time to log into the meeting webcast and test their computer systems.

Please visit the registration link below to secure your attendance.

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/legioncapital

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (LGCP) is a specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies and real estate developers. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com . Disclaimer and Forward Looking Statements can be found at : www.legioncapital.com/disclaimer/