CareCloud to Showcase Cutting-Edge Healthcare Technology Solutions at the 2024 Kansas MGMA Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 Kansas MGMA Annual Conference, taking place from April 17-19 at the Wichita Marriott, Kansas. CareCloud will seize this opportunity to showcase its innovative solutions aimed at transforming revenue cycle management (RCM) and enhancing patient engagement within the healthcare industry.



The Kansas MGMA Annual Conference draws healthcare professionals together, providing a platform to address industry challenges and explore strategic solutions. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technologies on the exhibit floor and interact with thought leaders at specialty pavilions.

Key highlights at the conference will include CareCloud Concierge, a technology-enabled RCM solution designed to streamline billing processes, maximize revenue, and reduce administrative burdens. Integrated with EHR solutions, CareCloud Concierge minimizes data discrepancies, lowers administrative overhead and enhances overall practice efficiency.

Furthermore, CareCloud will showcase CareCloud's cirrusAI Notes, a healthcare documentation tool that provides real-time transcription of provider-patient interactions and accurate clinical notes in a HIPAA-compliant environment. CareCloud estimates that CareCloud's cirrusAI Notes can reduce charting time by up to 20%, optimizing workflow efficiency for providers.

"We are delighted to participate in the conference and present our diverse range of products aimed at optimizing administrative processes of medical practices and enhancing patient care standards," stated Crystal Williams, Vice President Client Operations at CareCloud. She extends a warm invitation to attendees to visit the CareCloud booth and explore its products designed to revolutionize the healthcare industry.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

