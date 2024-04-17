Mark Cuban Foundation and Perficient Bring AI Bootcamp to Houston Teens

Applications for camp that offers free world-class AI education to help prepare students for latest tech evolution are now open

HOUSTON, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Perficient is bringing the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in Houston. With a custom and highly-relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.



These AI bootcamps are introductory and accessible to student in grades 9-12 with an interest in technology. Students do not need any familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. Over the course of three half-days, students will learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Students also learn how to utilize ChatGPT via tailored inputs and use Microsoft's cloud computing tools to build their own AI applications.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Perficient, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

This year’s bootcamp, taking place at Perficient’s Houston office on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th is hosted and staffed by Perficient. Perficient helps companies imagine, create, engineer and run digital solutions that transform how they connect with their customers and grow their business.

Perficient is one of 25+ host companies selected to host camps across the US.

“With the proliferation of AI, it’s more important than ever to increase AI education – especially among today’s youth. We’re proud to partner with the Mark Cuban Foundation to educate the next generation of technology leaders, mentoring students in AI, and ensuring the future of STEM.” - Bill Davis, senior vice president, Perficient.

Applications for the bootcamp are now open at: markcubanai.org .

Watch Mark Cuban’s message about Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI bootcamps and access the full media kit here .

To learn more, visit markcubanai.org .

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org .