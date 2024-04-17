Quark Embeds AI to Convert Unstructured into Structured Content in Newest Release of Quark Publishing Platform NextGen

New Semantic AI capabilities for unstructured content conversion and expanded business systems integration supercharge self-service content creation and publishing processes to support faster time to value

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quark Software, the global provider of content automation, intelligence and design software, today announced the newest release of Quark Publishing Platform (QPP) NextGen, its cloud-based content automation platform that simplifies the complexities associated with the entire enterprise content lifecycle management process, from creation to consumption, in a fully integrated CCMS.



QPP NextGen v4.0 now includes Semantic AI to accelerate the discovery and reuse of existing content within unstructured PDF content. Users can cut down hours associated with searching through unstructured content manually and quickly find and reuse the most accurate, business-approved content components for new content authoring and publishing opportunities. Additionally, new Microsoft Azure Data Factory integration fuels a self-service approach for content teams to bring data from other business systems, including Oracle and Snowflake, to enhance the speed, accuracy, and efficiency of the content lifecycle.

“Content automation has emerged as a key enabler in helping organizations optimize enterprise content processes and deliver personalized content that achieves desired business results,” said Martin Owen, CEO at Quark. “We know content and continually innovate across QPP NextGen to give highly regulated organizations the necessary tools to address any content complexity. We also know the opportunity AI presents to content processes so we are infusing even more AI capabilities into our content technologies to help organizations execute successful content strategies that directly contribute to business success.”

According to IDC Research’s State of Content Services: Managing Enterprise Content Report, 60% of content is at least somewhat centralized within organizations. However, content is frequently replicated unnecessarily and on average, 10 different solutions are used to manage content. 1

With QPP NextGen v4.0, Quark has incorporated additional features into its enterprise AI copilot and assistant, Quarky, which operates in collaboration with customers' own AI services and LLMs. New Semantic AI capabilities help content teams accelerate the discovery, adoption and conversion of unstructured content within a centralized location and via a natural language search. Users can find and use existing content buried in unstructured or semi-structured PDF files, supporting their ability to extract greater value and accelerate the process of creating a new content asset to fuel faster publishing time to market.

Additional new features and benefits available in QPP NextGen v4.0 include:

Integration with More Business Systems – Bring data from other business systems such as Oracle, Snowflake and ServiceNow into existing workflows using Microsoft Azure Data Factory Access. A self-service ability to connect with common business systems eliminates reliance on IT support and fuels content creation productivity.

Bring data from other business systems such as Oracle, Snowflake and ServiceNow into existing workflows using Microsoft Azure Data Factory Access. A self-service ability to connect with common business systems eliminates reliance on IT support and fuels content creation productivity. Timescale Analytics into Workflows – Gain insight into each stage of the content lifecycle workflow to identify inefficiencies and make necessary adjustments to ensure an effective workflow. New timescale analytics show how long an individual piece of content takes to produce and the aggregated timescales for each content type.

– Gain insight into each stage of the content lifecycle workflow to identify inefficiencies and make necessary adjustments to ensure an effective workflow. New timescale analytics show how long an individual piece of content takes to produce and the aggregated timescales for each content type. Right-to-Left Language Support – Extend global reach of personalized content by leveraging the Microsoft Word structured authoring tool to author and publish new content in right to left languages, including Arabic, Hebrew and Urdu.

– Extend global reach of personalized content by leveraging the Microsoft Word structured authoring tool to author and publish new content in right to left languages, including Arabic, Hebrew and Urdu. Dedicated Strategy & Operations Analytics Views – See how content operations are trending with access to key metrics in a consumable and actionable view. Users can also see content strategy recommendations to assist teams in ensuring they are meeting their content goals.

As content plays a direct role in business growth, enterprises are looking for ways to modernize their content operations infrastructure, particularly with AI, to support business objectives and customer needs. Quark is at the market forefront by continually delivering new self-service tools that automate processes to support content team collaboration, structured content authoring, omnichannel publishing and if content delivered is achieving desired results.

Quark long ago saw the opportunity enterprise content presents for organizations and the role it plays in supporting business growth. The company took its 40+ years of content complexity understanding and infused it into QPP NextGen, automating every complex content management process so organizations can achieve their most important objectives – from digital transformation and customer satisfaction to regulatory compliance and revenue growth. Deep investments in AI give enterprises the opportunity to automate key areas of the content lifecycle journey with accuracy – creation, collaboration, assembly – with the power to deliver personalized, compliance-controlled content and know how that content is consumed.

About Quark Software, Inc.

Quark knows content. The company revolutionized desktop publishing and today provides content automation, intelligence and design software for end-to-end content lifecycle management. Customers worldwide rely on Quark to modernize their content ecosystems so they can automate omnichannel publishing of mission-critical documents, analyze production and engagement insights for the greatest return on their content investments, and create complex print and digital layouts. Quark is backed by Parallax Capital Partners and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with offices in the United Kingdom, Ireland and India. Quark. Brilliant content that works. For more information, visit www.quark.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

