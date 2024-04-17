Zylö announces the creation and spinout of Atticus Pharma Inc.

Atticus to focus on biopharma applications of the innovative ‘Powered by Z-pod®’ topical-delivery platform



GREENVILLE, SC, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zylö recently effected a spinout of Atticus Pharma Inc., whose mission is to unlock the value of the Z-pod® topical delivery platform in the pharmaceutical vertical.

Atticus is initially focused on the Joint Development Agreement with Yuva Biosciences, whereby Atticus has the worldwide, exclusive rights to YuvaBio’s Y200™, a terminalia chebula extract, for the treatment of alopecia-related conditions and for wound-healing.

The Z-pod delivery technology, licensed from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, is based on silica-derived particles—called Z-pods; Zylö can embed an active ingredient of choice into these particles, thereby providing sustained delivery that nourishes/treats the skin for 24+ hours … as opposed to the bolus effect—without Z-pods—that typically results in only 30-60 minutes of effect. The Z-pods also provide enhanced delivery to hair follicles, perfect for treating alopecia and certain follicular disorders.

The YuvaBio technology is based on innovative mitochondrial biogenesis knowhow. The YuvaBio scientists—global thought leaders in mitochondrial dysfunction—authored a seminal paper, Reversing wrinkled skin and hair loss in mice by restoring mitochondrial function, which was published in one of the Nature publications, Cell Death & Disease. YuvaBio then combined their mitochondrial expertise with artificial intelligence to screen about 15,000 compounds to determine which compounds restored mitochondrial function the most. The best of the best were Y100™ and Y200™ (trademarks owned by YuvaBio), sister molecules derived from the same plant species.

The combination of these two technologies is compelling: Based on a battery of studies, embedding these compounds into Z-pods demonstrated a durable and lasting effect of up to 24 hours versus an extraordinarily short-term effect without the Z-pods.

These data—combined with a human study showing 80+% success after 90 days using Y100-loaded Z-pods—led to the BosleyMD’s product launch of Revive+ Hair Densifying Foam, now in CVS, Walmart, Ulta Beauty, Rite-Aid, Kroger, and Meijer. ‘Powered by Z-pods®’ was included on the packaging.

YuvaBio will continue to market Y100-loaded Z-pods in the cosmetic vertical, while Atticus focuses on Y200-loaded Z-pods—with perhaps higher concentration levels and enhanced formulation—in the pharmaceutical vertical.

Beyond this initial focus on Y200-loaded Z-pods, Atticus is looking to in-license other programs, either from Zylö or from other biopharma entities.

Scott Pancoast, CEO + founder of Zylö and executive chairman of Atticus, stated, "By focusing on the biopharma applications of the Z-pod drug-delivery platform, Atticus can be a real force in the topical drug arena and can drive significant value for its shareholders.”

About Zylö Therapeutics: Zylö is commercializing the ‘Powered by Z-pod®’ technology platform, a disruptive topical delivery system that extends duration of effect, improves follicle activity/targeting, and enhances product performance of many therapeutic and cosmetic agents. Notably, the Z-pod technology can also be adapted to provide sustained topical delivery of nitric oxide for multiple therapeutic indications. For more detail on the Z-pod technology, please visit www.z-pods.net and follow us on Twitter (@Z-pods).

About Atticus Pharma: By leveraging Zylö’s proprietary sustained-release technology, Atticus Pharma seeks to improve the bioavailability and effectiveness of topically applied drugs for a range of conditions, including alopecia and wound-healing.

For questions, please contact: