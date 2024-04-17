Crane NXT, Co. Announces Dates For First Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Earnings Call

WALTHAM, Mass., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT), ("Crane NXT" or the "Company"), a premier industrial technology company, announces its schedule for first quarter 2024 results.



Earnings Release: May 8, 2024, after close of market by public distribution and the Crane NXT, Co. website at www.cranenxt.com.





Earnings Call: May 9, 2024, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) hosted by Aaron W. Saak, President & CEO, and Christina Cristiano, Senior Vice President & CFO. Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the investor relations section of the Company’s website. For those wishing to participate in the Q&A session of the call, please pre-register here. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time. An accompanying slide presentation and a replay of the live event will also be available on the Company’s website.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a premier industrial technology company that provides trusted technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Crane NXT is a pioneer in advanced micro-optics technology for securing physical products, and its sophisticated electronic equipment and associated software leverages proprietary core capabilities with detection and sensing technologies. Crane NXT has approximately 4,000 employees with global operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Malta. For more information, visit www.cranenxt.com.

