Nearly Half of Americans Say They’ve Lost Time in Their Lives Due to Poor Mental Health, According to the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor

80% of people diagnosed with anxiety, depression report losing years or decades of time

SALT LAKE CITY, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An astonishing 44% of Americans feel they have lost time in their lives due to poor mental health. That number jumps to nearly 80% for those diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression, according to the latest GeneSight Mental Health Monitor, a nationwide survey from Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine.

Of those diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression, half (50%) said they have lost years of their lifetime because of poor mental health – and 12% said they’ve lost decades.

When able to attend important events, 71% of the respondents say their mental health has kept them from being fully present. Nearly eight in 10 respondents (78%) said poor mental health prevented them from “having fun/enjoying myself” in the past year -- a number that jumps to 82% for those diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression.

“For a patient who is struggling, time ticks a lot slower than it does for the rest of us,” said Debbie Thomasi, a psychiatric nurse practitioner in Louisville, Kentucky. “One of my patients told me that, when they woke up in the morning, they counted how many hours before they could go back to bed. That’s pretty telling when someone is in the depths of depression and anxiety to that degree.”

The nationwide survey of adults 18+ found that more than half of those diagnosed with anxiety and/or depression say that poor mental health caused them to miss a major life event.

“I had to call off my wedding to focus on my mental health,” said Courtney Nugent, a GeneSight patient based in Massachusetts. “Instead of celebrating a joyous time of my life, I was fighting an invisible battle. My mental health crisis was six months on paper, but for every second of every day, I was fighting to stay alive. That’s time I can’t get back.”

Further, when respondents missed important life events, they were left with numerous negative feelings:

Sharon Philbini, an advanced practice registered nurse in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, said that many of her patients are as upset about the time lost as they are about having depression and/or anxiety.

“Patients who have lost time due to depressive episodes or periods of anxiety often feel a sense of loss, which further complicates their mental health situation,” said Philbin. “Many of my patients say they are thankful they feel better, but they worry that it will happen again.”

When coming out of a depressive episode, 60% of survey respondents feel exhausted, half (50%) say they feel like they are coming out of a fog, and 47% say they feel disappointed that they’ve missed out on life. Only 16% said they were “ready to take on the world.”

Medication trial and error leads to lost time

About a third of those with anxiety and/or depression say they’ve missed significant events due to ineffective mental health treatments. Patients may experience trial and error with mental health medication and dosage adjustments for months, or even years, with a “treatment as usual” approach.

Philbin orders the GeneSight test to help her patients understand how they may metabolize or respond to a number of mental health medications based on their individual genetics.

“GeneSight has been one of the tools I’ve used to help my patients feel better and take control of lost time so that those living with anxiety and depression can enjoy their lives,” said Philbin.

After two in-patient hospitalizations and an extensive outpatient program for her anxiety, a new provider reviewed the results of Courtney’s GeneSight test.

“With my results in hand, she informed me that an SSRI may not have been a good option for me and that I am a rapid metabolizer – so the medications may not be staying in my system long enough to work,” Courtney said. “She prescribed a new medication based partly on the results of my GeneSight report. After some time, I began to feel like myself again. Now, I am back at the job I love and planning my wedding. I do not think I would be alive without the GeneSight test.”

About the GeneSight Mental Health Monitor

The GeneSight Mental Health Monitor is a nationwide survey conducted online by ACUPOLL Precision Research, Inc. between February 16-21, 2024 among a representative sample (n=1000) of U.S. adults age 18+. The margin of error in survey results for the total base population at a 95% confidence interval is +/- 3%. A nationally representative sample of adults aged 18 years or older was recruited and balanced to match U.S. Census quotas across five primary metrics (i.e., age, gender, income, region, ethnicity).

In addition to the nationally representative sample, a statistically reliable sample was desired of respondents who were self-reported as being diagnosed by a medical professional with depression or anxiety. The study also used mental health screening instruments, the Patient Health Questionnaire-2 (PHQ-2) for depression, and the General Anxiety Disorder (GAD-2) for anxiety, to better understand this population.

ACUPOLL has more than 30 years of experience conducting statistically valid research through careful recruiting and quality control measures.

About the GeneSight Test

The GeneSight Psychotropic test from Myriad Genetics is the category-leading pharmacogenomic test for more than 60 medications commonly prescribed for depression, anxiety, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. The GeneSight test can help inform clinicians about how a patient’s genes may impact how they metabolize and/or respond to certain psychiatric medications. Tens of thousands of clinicians have ordered the GeneSight test for more than two million patients in order to receive genetic information that is unique to each patient. The GeneSight test supplements other information considered by a clinician as part of a comprehensive medical assessment. Learn more at GeneSight.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

