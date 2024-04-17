Electronic Warfare Companies - Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel) are the Key Players

Chicago, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Warfare Market Size is valued at USD 10.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.5 % from 2023 to 2028. Electronic warfare encompasses a diverse array of military tactics involving the manipulation of electromagnetic energy to exploit, deceive, or target adversary forces. This strategic discipline is centered on harnessing the electromagnetic spectrum to secure tactical advantages in combat scenarios.

Its primary objective is to disrupt or incapacitate enemy communication networks, radar systems, and electronic equipment through the application of a wide range of technologies and methodologies. Key players in the EW market include leading defense contractors such as BAE Systems (UK), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Northrop Grumman (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Elbit Systems (UK) etc.These companies leverage their expertise in sensor technology, signal processing, and cyber defense to develop advanced EW solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of military and government customers.

Nonetheless, electronic warfare faces challenges as adversaries continually devise new techniques and technologies to thwart such efforts. This dynamic landscape demands constant innovation and adaptation from military forces to maintain an advantage. Essential countermeasures include advanced signal processing, effective spectrum management, and the development of resilient communication systems to address these evolving challenges. As technology progresses, the future of electronic warfare presents both opportunities and uncertainties. Emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing, and space-based assets will profoundly influence the battlefield of tomorrow. The fusion of these advancements with electronic warfare is expected to revolutionize conflict dynamics and strategic approaches. As key players continue to innovate and collaborate, the market is expected to witness further expansion in the coming years.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study

Download the PDF Brochure

Major Electronic Warfare companies include:

BAE Systems (UK)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman (US)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Elbit Systems (UK)

BAE Systems (UK)

BAE Systems holds a significant position in the global aerospace, defense, and security sectors. It operates through five key business segments—electronic systems, cyber & intelligence, platforms & services (US), air, and maritime.

BAE Systems provides electro-optical sensors, commercial digital engines, electronic warfare systems, military communication systems, and data links within its electronic systems segment. The company extends a range of electronic warfare products and services for various military platforms, along with advanced electronics, information technology, and customer services. The company is actively involved in the development and delivery of advanced defense and aerospace systems for air, military, and naval forces.



As of 2023, BAE Systems employs more than 93,100 people across 40 countries. With a global presence spanning Australia, India, Saudi Arabia, UK, US, and other countries, BAE Systems operates key subsidiaries such as BAE Systems Integrated System Technologies (UK), BAE Systems Mantine- Submarines (UK), and BAE Systems Military Air & Information (UK).

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation operates through divisions such as Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Otis, and Carrier. Collins Aerospace specializes in aerospace components, avionics, interiors, and more, serving commercial, business aviation, and military clients. Pratt & Whitney focuses on advanced aircraft engines for diverse applications.

Under Raytheon Intelligence and Space and Raytheon Missile and Defense, the company delivers disruptive technologies worldwide. It covers air & missile defense, precision weapons, radars, and command & control systems. Collins Aerospace provides electronic warfare solutions to military services and intelligence agencies globally. With a global presence, the company provides mission systems integration and support to customers in over 80 countries.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation operates through the following segments—aeronautics, missiles and fire control, rotary and mission systems, and space. The company is involved in research, design, development, manufacturing, and integration. In the aeronautics segment, it focuses on military aircraft, including combat, air mobility, and unmanned air vehicles. The rotary and mission systems segment designs military and commercial helicopters, ships, and submarine mission systems. The segment also provides cybersecurity solutions. The missiles and fire control segment delivers air and missile defense systems, tactical missiles, and precision strike weapons.

The space segment focuses on space transportation and advanced strike & defensive systems. Its aeronautics programs include the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, and C-130 Hercules. The company has around 572 manufacturing plants in over 500 cities across 50 states in US. Some of its subsidiaries are Lockheed Martin include Lockheed Martin UK Limited (UK), Lockheed Martin Global, Inc. (US), Lockheed Martin Australia Pty Limited (Australia), Lockheed Martin Cenade Inc. (Canada). and Lockheed Martin Logistics Management, Inc. (US).

Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel)

Israel Aerospace Industries focuses on designing, manufacturing, and delivering a diverse array of products for commercial aviation, defense, and homeland security. It operates through groups such as the Aviation Group, Military Aircraft Group, Systems, Missile & Space Group, and ELTA. The company offers electronic warfare solutions, UAVs, business jets, and various defense electronics. Its product range includes defensive and offensive naval weapons, theater defense and airborne radars, and electronic warfare solutions. Its subsidiary, ELTA Systems Ltd., manufactures defense products used in intelligence gathering, surveillance, target acquisition, reconnaissance, homeland security, and fire control applications. The company provides surveillance radars tailored for land, coastal, airborne, and naval applications, with ground-based products adaptable to fixed, mobile, or transportable configurations.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc . is a leading manufacturer and supplier of maritime vessels, ground vehicles, and aircraft modernization. The company specializes in command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C3ISR) systems operating through segments such as integrated mission systems, space and airborne systems, communication systems, and aviation systems.

The communication systems segment focuses on broadband and tactical communications, integrated vision solutions, and public safety. It provides multi-mission ISR and communication systems, electronic and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical & infrared solutions for the digital battlefield.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com