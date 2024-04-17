Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,729 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,532 in the last 365 days.

EBRD supports expansion of Serbian automotive lighting manufacturer


  • EBRD lends €15 million to Serbian automotive lighting producer, Feka Automotive
  • Feka to use funds to increase capacity and improve efficiency
  • New production facility to achieve B-rated energy performance certification

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the investment by extending a €15 million loan to Feka Automotive (Feka), a Serbia-based producer of automotive lighting. Feka, which has supply contracts with leading international car manufacturers such as Toyota, Volkswagen and Stellantis, will use the funds to improve its overall efficiency and increase the availability of reliable lighting devices to customers around the world.

The EBRD loan will help Feka, a subsidiary of Turkish Feka Otomotiv A.S, to construct a new energy-efficient production facility adjacent to its principal production facility near Cuprija in central Serbia. The funds will also be used for the acquisition of rooftop solar panels and the installation of new state-of-the-art, energy-efficient production lines and equipment.

The new production buildings are designed to achieve B-rated energy performance levels, which is above the national requirement. The project’s scope also includes the acquisition of advanced production technology that promises superior energy and production efficiency. By implementing these upgrades, Feka aims to significantly reduce energy consumption.

The EBRD is a leading institutional investor in Serbia and has now invested more than €9 billion through 353 projects, of which the majority have supported the private sector. The Bank’s focus in Serbia is on supporting private-sector competitiveness, green-energy transition and sustainable infrastructure.

You just read:

EBRD supports expansion of Serbian automotive lighting manufacturer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more