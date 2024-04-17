Director-General of the Department of External Security Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Bai Tian Holds Counter-terrorism and Security Consultations with Responsible Official of the Department for New Challenges and Threats of the Ministry of Foreign…

On April 11, 2024, Director-General of the Department of External Security Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Bai Tian held director-general-level consultations on counter-terrorism and security between the two foreign ministries with Acting Director of the Department for New Challenges and Threats of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Mikhno Georgiy Viktorovich in Beijing.

During the consultations, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views and reached multiple common understandings on the international and regional counter-terrorism situation, joint response to terrorist threats, and strengthening bilateral and multilateral counter-terrorism and security cooperation, among others.