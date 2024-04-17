SEN. RAMON "BONG" REVILLA Jr., VOWS UNWAVERING COMMITMENT TO PUBLIC SERVICE DESPITE ACHILLES TENDON RUPTURE

Manila, Philippines - APRIL 17, 2024- Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., known for his unwavering dedication to public service, has assured the Filipino people of his continued commitment to delivering essential services despite a recent accident while doing a film.

The Senator recently suffered an Achilles tendon rupture, an injury that could have slowed down an individual. Revilla will undergo an operation and will be back in shape in a few days.

However, true to his resilient spirit and deep sense of duty, Senator Revilla has not let this injury dampen his resolve to serve the public.

"I may have suffered a physical setback, but my commitment to serving the Filipino people remains as strong as ever."

Despite his injury, Senator Revilla promise to maintain a perfect attendance in Senate sessions and committee meetings, demonstrating his dedication to his legislative responsibilities.

Revilla assures he will be ready once session resumes on April 29, adding he will not miss any of their hearings and official activities.

Senator Revilla's perseverance and dedication to public service serve as an inspiration to many, showing that even in the face of adversity, true leaders remain steadfast in their commitment to the people they serve.

Revilla is actively conducting an information drive on recently enacted laws he sponsored . RA 11984 or "REVILLA LAW" WHICH PROHIBITS THE "NO PERMIT, NO EXAM POLICY" and Republic Act No. 11982 or the Expanded Centenarian Act that will provide provide P10,000 cash incentives for seniors aged 80, 85, 90, and 95, and P100,000 upon reaching 100 years old.

"I will continue to fulfill my duties as a public servant, ensuring that the needs of our people through legislations that i advocate are met, and that our country moves forward."