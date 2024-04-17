Labrador Gold Files NI43-101 Technical Report for the Kingsway Project

TORONTO, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR: 2N6) (“LabGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the completion and filing of an independent technical report ("NI43-101 Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) on its 100% owned Kingsway Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The technical report was completed by Tanya Tettelaar, P.Geo, M.Sc. who meets the requirements of an independent qualified person as described in National Instrument 43-101 and the companion Policy 43-101CP.



The technical report, dated April 16, 2024 and with an effective date of March 14, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kingsway Gold Project, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada," can be viewed on Labrador Gold's website (http://www.labradorgold.com) and has been filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (https://www.sedarplus.com/).

Qualified Person

Roger Moss, PhD., P.Geo., President and CEO of LabGold, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this release.

About Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in Eastern Canada.

Labrador Gold’s flagship property is the 100% owned Kingsway project in the Gander area of Newfoundland. The four licenses comprising the Kingsway project cover approximately 12km of the Appleton Fault Zone which is associated with numerous gold occurrences in the region. Infrastructure in the area is excellent located just 18km from the town of Gander with road access to the project, nearby electricity and abundant local water. LabGold’s drilling targeting high-grade epizonal gold mineralization along the Appleton Fault Zone has outlined seven gold prospects to date. The Company has approximately $6.5 million in working capital.

The 100% owned Hopedale property covers much of the Florence Lake greenstone belt that stretches over 60 km. The belt is typical of greenstone belts around the world but has been underexplored by comparison. Work to date by Labrador Gold show gold anomalies in rocks, soils and lake sediments over a 3 kilometre section of the northern portion of the Florence Lake greenstone belt in the vicinity of the known Thurber Dog gold showing where grab samples assayed up to 7.8g/t gold. In addition, anomalous gold in soil and lake sediment samples occur over approximately 40 km along the southern section of the greenstone belt. Labrador Gold now controls approximately 40km strike length of the Florence Lake Greenstone Belt.

The Company has 170,009,979 common shares issued and outstanding and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LAB.

