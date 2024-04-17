BD Soft join hands with TSPlus as Exclusive Country Partner for remote support for Indian Markets

MUMBAI, India, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. (BD Soft), a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of Cyber Security solutions, join hands with TSPlus, a leading provider of remote desktop and application delivery solutions, catering to businesses across diverse industries. BD Soft will be Exclusive Country Distributor for Remote Support and will also focus on Remote Access, Advanced Security and other solutions provided by TSPlus. TSPlus offers a range of innovative features to facilitate efficient and secure remote work environments. Its platform enables users to remotely access their desktops and applications from any device with an internet connection, promoting flexibility and productivity.



TSPlus empowers organizations to embrace remote work with confidence, providing the tools and support needed to thrive in today's dynamic business landscape. Furthermore, TSPlus continually updates its security measures to stay ahead of emerging threats and vulnerabilities.

Mr. Zakir Hussain Rangwala, CEO of BD Soft, highlighted, "We're delighted to announce our new partnership with TSPlus. Collaborating with TSPlus offers organizations a comprehensive solution for remote desktop and application delivery, enhancing efficiency and security in their operations. By leveraging TSPlus's advanced features, organizations can streamline remote access processes, improve productivity, and reduce downtime. With this collaboration we will not only expand our product portfolio, but also gain a competitive edge and enhance brand recognition within the market.”

Commenting on the partnership, Henri Merlin of TSPlus, said “We are excited to announce our partnership with BD Software Distribution Pvt. Ltd. BD Soft's extensive network and market expertise will enable TSPlus to penetrate new regions and expand its customer base. Additionally, BD Soft provides valuable insights into local market dynamics and monitoring requirements, aiding TSPlus in tailoring its solutions to meet specific customer needs. This partnership enhances TSPlus's brand visibility, accelerates sales growth, and fosters stronger customer relationships through localized support and service.

BD Software Distribution, offers diverse security solutions, including Bitdefender, Endpoint Security, DLP Solutions, Risk Management, Threat Monitoring, Activity Monitoring, Mobile Device Management, Web Application Firewall, Security Operations Centre, OCR, and New Age Document Solutions to name a few.

Contact: Caleb Zaharris Marketing Director caleb.zaharris@tsplus.net