Wellness and Activity-Based Health Insurance Market Poised to Surpass $302.1 Bn by 2032 with a Remarkable 12.3% CAGR

Wellness And Activity-Based Health Insurance Market

Wellness and Activity-Based Health Insurance Market Poised to Surpass $302.1 Billion by 2032 with a Remarkable 12.3% CAGR

An opportunity for the wellness and activity-based health insurance market lies in the development of personalized health and wellness solutions.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Wellness and Activity-based Health Insurance Market by Type (Individual Plans and Group Plans), Program (Fitness Programs, and Mental Health and Well-being Programs), and Service Provider (Insurance Companies, Healthcare providers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the wellness and activity-based health insurance market was valued at $97 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $302.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023 to 2032.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A313936

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in health awareness and wellness trends and the rise in advancements in wearable technology and health monitoring devices boost the growth of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market. In addition, factors such as government support and regulatory initiatives have positively impacted the growth of the market. However, privacy and data security concerns and limited adoption among older populations are expected to hamper market growth. On the contrary, rising demand for personalized health and wellness solutions is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Each of these factors is projected to have a definite impact on the growth of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market.

The group plans segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the type, the individual plans segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market revenue, owing to an increase in the adoption of innovative features and riders to enhance policyholder benefits, such as income guarantees, and accelerated death benefits helps to opt for indexed wellness and activity-based health insurance policies in the global market. However, the group plans segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to technological advancement and a rise in awareness among the people, which is projected to attract many new consumers. These factors are expected to boost the global market.

➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A313936

The mental health and well-being program segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the program, the fitness program segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market revenue. This is attributed to an expanding consumer base seeking comprehensive life insurance solutions with tailored features. However, the mental health and well-being program segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing convergence of financial services and the rising demand for comprehensive financial solutions.

The healthcare providers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the service provider, the insurance companies segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market revenue. This is attributed to the increasing demand for health insurance globally, major companies are expanding their product portfolios in different countries to strengthen their presence for these products and solutions in the market. However, the healthcare provider segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increasing convergence of financial services and the rising demand for comprehensive financial solutions.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market revenue. The major factors that drive the growth of the market in this region include the presence of key players and the rise in the purchase of insurance. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 16.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the surge in adoption of mobile telematics technology by insurance companies among the developing nations such as China and India.

➡️𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 @ https://bit.ly/4bYuR9t

Leading Market Players: -

Allianz SE

Allstate Corporation

Aviva

AXA

Insurethebox

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Mapfre S.A.

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Progressive Corporation

UNIPOLSAI ASSICURAZIONI S.P.A.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market analysis from 2023 to 2032 to identify the prevailing global wellness and activity-based health insurance market opportunity.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market outlook, segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global wellness and activity-based health insurance market forecast.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global wellness and activity-based health insurance market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

➡️𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A313936

Equipment Finance Services Market Report Highlights:

By Type

Individual Plans

Group Plans

By Program

Fitness Programs

Mental Health and Well-being Programs

By Service Provider

Insurance Companies

Healthcare providers

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (Gcc Countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East And Africa)

➡️𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞:

Portfolio Management Software Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/portfolio-management-software-market-A10393

Money Transfer Agencies Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/money-transfer-agencies-market-A06935

Travel Credit Card Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/travel-credit-card-market-A14957

India Factoring Services Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/india-factoring-services-market-A21885

RegTech Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/regtech-market

Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cryptocurrency-mining-hardware-market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com