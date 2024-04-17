O-I Glass Sustainably Transformed and Expanded Zipaquira, Colombia, Plant

Significant advances in sustainability, flexibility and productivity

Investment of approximately $120 M i llion

Approximately 100 new jobs in the region

PERRYSBURG, OH/ZIPAQUIRA, COLOMBIA, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O-I Glass, Inc. (“O-I Glass” or “O-I”) recently completed a major transformation of its Zipaquira, Colombia manufacturing site investing approximately $120 Million to upgrade the sustainability, flexibility, and productivity of the plant. This is consistent with O-I's sustainability strategy, the company’s ongoing investments into plant upgrades, and aligned with its previously announced capital spending plan.

A new furnace has been installed that incorporates well-proven oxy/fuel combustion and waste heat recovery technology.

The investments are set to increase O-I's flexibility to serve strategic customers and emerging segments in the food and beverage sector and improve energy efficiency, lowering CO 2 emissions by up to 15% per ton produced on the new furnace. In addition to the decarbonization impacts, the new technologies also reduce NOX emissions by up to 50 % compared to a traditional air fuel-fired furnace and allow for higher usage of recycled glass.

“This investment exemplifies O-I’s approach of using vision and innovation to transform how glass is made.” said Randy Burns, O-I Glass Chief Sustainability & Corporate Affairs Officer “It continues our practice of intelligently applying technology to move closer to the equilibrium that sustainability represents. It is part of O-I’s commitment and strategy to achieve our stated 2030 target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25 percent.”

At the Zipaquira plant, one of the largest O-I plants in Latin America with more than 700 employees, approximately 100 new jobs were created in conjunction with the new furnace along with a larger number of indirect jobs in the region.

“We are proud of our advancements in Zipaquira, upgrading the sustainability, technology innovation, safety, quality and productivity of our plant” said Alvaro Suarez, Managing Director for O-I Andean Region. “This investment is having a positive impact on community development, aligned with our commercial strategy and the projected market growth, representing growth opportunities for our Company.”

