Moldova: apply now for internships in state institutions, supported by EU

Moldovan students and recent graduates are invited to carry out internships in the central public institutions of the Republic of Moldova for a period of two months.

Beneficiaries of the internship programme will be guided in their day-to-day work by the High Level Advisers of the European Union, under a joint initiative of the European Union and the Moldovan government.

The programme has been designed to give young people the opportunity to gain an insight into the activities and responsibilities of public administration and to raise their interest in a career in public administration. For two months, the trainees will work together with civil servants in areas such as: economy, education, environment, European integration, reintegration policies, infrastructure and regional development.

The internship will take place between June and August 2024, and the allowances offered to trainees (€200 per month) are fully funded by the European Union.

The deadline for applications is 15 May.

The Internship Programme edition  is launched in the context of the European Year of Skills.

