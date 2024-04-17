Submit Release
Special European Council starts today in Brussels – Ukraine among topics

A Special European Council is being held in Brussels today and tomorrow.

Over the two-day summit, EU leaders will discuss the economy and competitiveness issues, Ukraine, Türkiye, the Middle East and Lebanon.

Regarding Ukraine, EU leaders will discuss the latest developments on the ground, building on their meeting of 21-22 March 2024.

They will address Russia’s continued air and missile attacks against Ukraine’s civilians and against its critical infrastructure, including the recent intensified targeting of the energy sector. 

“These underscore the urgency of intensifying our delivery of military assistance, notably air defence capabilities,” European Council President Charles Michel said in his invitation letter to the members of the European Council.

