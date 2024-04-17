Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,335 in the last 365 days.

Grant call for young social entrepreneurs in Armenia

The IRIS Business Incubator in Armenia, as part of the EU-funded ‘SKYE Net – Skills and Knowledge for Youth Empowerment Network’ project, has announced a call for applications for young social entrepreneurs.

The call is also supported by World Vision Armenia, World Vision Georgia, and the Millennium Training and Development Institute (Moldova).

The SKYE NET project will support young people aged 18-35 from Tavush, Gegharkunik, and Syunik marzes of Armenia, who have a social entrepreneurship idea or a social enterprise of less than one year, and want to implement or develop it. 

Selected participants will receive a grant between 500,000 and 2,000,000 drams. The grant amount for each participant will depend on the business model presented and the financial needs reflected.

The deadline for applications is 15 May.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Grant call for young social entrepreneurs in Armenia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more