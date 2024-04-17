Grant call for young social entrepreneurs in Armenia

The IRIS Business Incubator in Armenia, as part of the EU-funded ‘SKYE Net – Skills and Knowledge for Youth Empowerment Network’ project, has announced a call for applications for young social entrepreneurs.

The call is also supported by World Vision Armenia, World Vision Georgia, and the Millennium Training and Development Institute (Moldova).

The SKYE NET project will support young people aged 18-35 from Tavush, Gegharkunik, and Syunik marzes of Armenia, who have a social entrepreneurship idea or a social enterprise of less than one year, and want to implement or develop it.

Selected participants will receive a grant between 500,000 and 2,000,000 drams. The grant amount for each participant will depend on the business model presented and the financial needs reflected.

The deadline for applications is 15 May.

