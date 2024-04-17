Ukraine Support Task Force delivers 20 tonnes of specialised equipment donated by Czech company

The Ukraine Support Task Force (USTF) announced on 15 April the successful delivery of the third technological humanitarian aid from GasNet, the Czech Republic’s largest gas distributor.

The 20 tonnes of specialised gas equipment have already been delivered to 11 distribution system operators in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhya Oblasts.

“This will contribute to the repair and restoration of energy supplies to Ukrainian consumers,“ said Svitlana Grynchuk, Deputy Minister of The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Established in early March 2022, the USTF supports Ukraine by assisting the door-to-door delivery of specialised energy equipment, fuels and materials needed to repair infrastructure damaged during the war. So far, it has facilitated 140 in-kind donations and channelled over 5,400 tons of energy-related equipment from 100 donors across 24 countries to Ukraine.

The delivery of assistance is coordinated by the Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM).

“We are grateful for the efficient working partnership with our colleagues in GasNet and we stand ready to channel additional, badly needed, equipment following the largest attacks so far on Ukrainian energy infrastructure,” said Ádám Balogh, Head of the Ukraine Support Task Force Unit of the Energy Community Secretariat.

In the first shipment in 2023, GasNet donated seven vehicles and specialised gas equipment from its inventory. Further assistance followed during that year. In addition, GasNet and its employees provided over CZK 2.5 million of financial support to the people of Ukraine in 2022 through the humanitarian organisation People in Need. GasNet employees also helped to commission a refugee hostel in Prague.

