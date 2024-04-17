Electrophysiology (EP) Market Projected to Reach $22.651 Billion by 2030, Report Reveals

Electrophysiology Market Report

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EP market was valued at $6.499 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $22.651 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2021 to 2030. Electrophysiology is defined as the branch of science that deals with the study of electrical pathway associated with heart nervous system. Electrophysiology devices are designed to measure electric current or voltage change on a wide range of scale from single ion channel protein to organs such as heart. The electrophysiology procedure is used to analyze heart’s electrical system and to manage abnormal heart rhythms.



𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Medtronic plc. (Zephyr Technology Corporation), GE Healthcare, MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., ABBOTT LABORATORIES, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CardioFocus, Inc., BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Siemens Healthineers AG



𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐏 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

➤ Electrophysiology Catheters: These are thin, flexible tubes used to navigate through blood vessels and deliver energy to specific areas of the heart. Different types of catheters are available for mapping, ablation, and other EP procedures.

➤ Electrophysiology Recording Systems: These systems are used to record and analyze electrical signals from the heart during EP procedures. They include amplifiers, data acquisition units, and software for data analysis.

➤ Electrophysiology Mapping Systems: These systems provide detailed 3D maps of the heart's electrical activity, helping physicians locate and identify the source of abnormal rhythms. They often integrate with catheters and recording systems for real-time mapping.

➤ EP Ablation Generators: These devices deliver energy, such as radiofrequency or cryotherapy, to create controlled lesions or destroy abnormal heart tissue responsible for arrhythmias. Ablation generators typically work in conjunction with EP catheters.

➤ Diagnostic Electrophysiology Devices: These include devices like Holter monitors, event recorders, and implantable loop recorders used to diagnose and monitor arrhythmias and other heart rhythm disturbances over an extended period.

➤ EP Laboratory Equipment: EP labs require specialized equipment, such as fluoroscopy systems, intracardiac echocardiography (ICE) systems, and robotic navigation systems, to support various procedures and interventions.

➤ EP Services: This includes the professional services provided by electrophysiologists and healthcare facilities specializing in EP procedures, including diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care.



𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2023?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?



