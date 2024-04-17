Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,336 in the last 365 days.

Exhibition Dedicated to Ferdinand Augustin Hallerstein and His Astronomical Observatory in Beijing

SLOVENIA, April 17 - An exhibition dedicated to Ferdinand Augustin Hallerstein and his astronomical observatory in Beijing opened on April 17, 2024, in Beijing, China. The exhibition is the result of many years of fruitful cooperation between the Archives Administration of China, the First Historical Archives of China, and the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia.
The exhibition was opened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, Ms. Tanja Fajon.

You just read:

Exhibition Dedicated to Ferdinand Augustin Hallerstein and His Astronomical Observatory in Beijing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more