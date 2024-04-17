SLOVENIA, April 17 - An exhibition dedicated to Ferdinand Augustin Hallerstein and his astronomical observatory in Beijing opened on April 17, 2024, in Beijing, China. The exhibition is the result of many years of fruitful cooperation between the Archives Administration of China, the First Historical Archives of China, and the Archives of the Republic of Slovenia.

The exhibition was opened by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia, Ms. Tanja Fajon.