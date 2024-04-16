State Secretary Štucin participates in an extraordinary meeting of foreign affairs ministers on the Middle East

SLOVENIA, April 16 - State Secretary Marko Štucin, on behalf of Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon, participated in an extraordinary videoconference meeting of EU foreign ministers on the current developments in the Middle East. The meeting was convened by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, following Iran's attack on Israel.
