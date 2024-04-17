Elara Caring Partners with Constant Therapy to Deliver First AI-Driven Speech-Language and Cognitive Therapy at Scale

Home health provider collaborates with Constant Therapy Health to transform speech-language therapy; promises to improve patient outcomes and clinical and financial efficiencies

LEXINGTON, Mass., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elara Caring, a leading national home health provider offering high-quality clinical and personal care services across the patient continuum, has partnered with Constant Therapy Health – a next generation digital health company – to be the first in the home health industry to bring AI-driven, evidence-based speech-language and cognitive therapy to home health clinicians and patients at scale.







Insights available through Constant Therapy’s enterprise platform complement Elara Caring’s use of population health data, improving care plans for patients with neurological disorders. With the partnership, Elara clinicians can now deliver a highly-personalized course of therapeutic exercises – and measure patient progress – to best meet the needs of patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury or dementia. Simultaneously, Elara patients are given unlimited access to the Constant Therapy mobile app – allowing them to maintain engagement with their therapy program outside of their scheduled clinical visits.

“Elara Caring is well recognized for its use of advanced technology and data insights that help proactively treat and monitor patients,” said Mark Salley, VP of Innovations and Rehab Solutions, Elara Caring. “We are wholeheartedly dedicated to delivering compassionate, cost-effective care to our patients by leveraging the latest and most innovative tools available. With the integration of Constant Therapy’s digital program, we’ve improved therapeutic outcomes and look forward to building on our momentum.”

Added Salley, “We employ 26,000 caregivers across 17 states. By streamlining the design of personalized therapy programs – and efficiently documenting patient progress – we aim to alleviate clinician burnout, promote workplace wellness, and solidify Elara Caring’s position as an employer of choice.”

“Elara Caring, a trailblazer in the home health industry, is revolutionizing patient care through cutting-edge technology and data-driven solutions,” said Veera Anantha, Founder and CEO, Constant Therapy Health. “As we collaborate with Elara Caring, we’re excited to contribute to their mission of delivering exceptional, personalized care to every patient they serve who is diagnosed with a neurological disorder or brain injury.”

Constant Therapy Pilot Program Impact

Prior to this full-scale launch, Elara Caring launched a Constant Therapy pilot program in June 2023 with 115 patients across three markets. Results included:

Increased Time Savings 10-15 minutes per patient session

60-90 minutes per day for a clinician with a six-patient caseload Increased Patient Access 115 patients performed 92,000 additional exercises independently at home Improved Patient Outcomes* 17% average increase in task accuracy

54% improvement in task processing speed (latency percentile)*



*Patient outcomes calculated using Constant Therapy task performance

About Constant Therapy Health

Constant Therapy Health is a next-generation digital health company whose technology is clinically proven to improve the efficacy of cognitive, speech, and language therapy, as well as increase access to and reduce the cost of therapy. Constant Therapy, an award-winning mobile program, uses patented AI technology to deliver personalized exercises that rebuild cognitive and speech function for individuals recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury (TBI) or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. Built by a team of top neuroscientists at Boston University, Constant Therapy is used by tens of thousands of patients as prescribed by their clinicians, helping to create the world’s largest brain rehabilitation database, and providing insights that can improve the effectiveness and efficiency of brain rehabilitation. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more or to partner with us.

About Elara Caring​

Elara Caring is among the nation’s leading providers of high-quality, value-based home health, offering Skilled Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care Services, Behavioral Health, and Palliative Care. With a footprint in 17 states, it serves more than 60,000 patients and clients across 200 locations. Elara’s mission is to expand home care access by embracing the industry’s most innovative technologies and models, and hiring compassionate people who believe in taking care of their patients, clients, care providers, and each other. Elara was recognized as the 2023 Home Health Innovator of the Year by McKnight’s. Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

