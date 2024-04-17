Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Updates : North America Accounted for a Majority of the Global Market

Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market

Region-wise, North America accounted for a majority of the global nicotine replacement therapy market share in 2021.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global nicotine replacement therapy market generated $2.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $5.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global nicotine replacement therapy market is meticulously segmented based on product, sales channel, location, and region, providing a thorough analysis of each segment and sub-segment through tables and figures. This analytical breakdown aids market players, investors, and newcomers in identifying the most promising sub-segments for future growth opportunities.

In terms of product, the gums segment held the majority share of the nicotine replacement therapy market in 2021, poised to retain its leadership position through 2031. Nonetheless, the lozenges segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Additionally, the report delves into the patches and other segments.

Regarding sales channels, the offline segment dominated the global nicotine replacement therapy market in 2021, expected to sustain its dominance until 2031. Conversely, the online segment is forecasted to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

In terms of location, hospitals and de-addiction centers held the lion's share of the global nicotine replacement therapy market in 2021, anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the home segment is projected to experience the swiftest CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

Based on product, the gums segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

By sales channel, the offline segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Depending on location, the hospitals and deaddiction centers segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the nicotine replacement therapy market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the nicotine replacement therapy market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global nicotine replacement therapy market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.