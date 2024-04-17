Aluminum Extrusion Market A Comprehensive Guide to Future Proofing Your Business with Market Size Insights

Aluminum Extrusion Market Trends

Increasing demand for lightweight and durable extruded products, coupled with their high corrosion resistance and durability, is fueling market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aluminum extrusion market is anticipated to witness substantial growth from 2020 to 2027, as per a report by Allied Market Research. In 2019, the industry amassed $77.8 billion and is projected to reach $118.7 billion by 2027, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Key Growth Drivers:

Increasing demand for lightweight and durable extruded products, coupled with their high corrosion resistance and durability, is fueling market growth.

Despite the high capital costs acting as a restraint, the surge in demand for customized extrusions is expected to create new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact:

The aluminum extrusion market experienced a temporary downturn due to reduced demand from automotive and construction sectors. Extended lockdowns globally disrupted the supply chain, particularly affecting alumina and bauxite mining. Import-export regulations further delayed raw material replenishment, impacting upstream processes. With the second wave of COVID-19 affecting many nations, stringent regulations and lockdowns may further hinder market growth.



Segment Analysis:

The mill-finished segment held the largest share in 2019, driven by demand for low-cost extruded aluminum products in electrical and automotive applications. It is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

The anodized segment is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its superior durability and clean appearance.

End-User Insights:

The industrial segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.5%, driven by increased demand for lightweight aluminum profiles in various industrial applications.

The building and construction segment, owing to numerous smart city projects and rapid urbanization, held the highest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain dominance in revenue during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share in 2019 and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is attributed to rising demand from automotive and transport sectors.

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% by 2027.

Key Market Players:

- Hindalco Industries Limited

- Aluminium Products Company (ALUPCO)

- Arconic Corporation

- Bahrain Aluminium Extrusion Co. (BALEXCO)

- China Zhongwang

- Constellium N.V.

- Gulf Extrusion Co. LLC

The demand for aluminum extrusion is poised for significant growth, driven by various industries and regional developments.

