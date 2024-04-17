Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market Updates : Projected to Attain USD 6.2 billion by 2031

Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market

The chronic hepatitis b market was valued at $4.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market size was estimated at $4.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $6.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

The global Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) market undergoes comprehensive analysis, examining Drug Class, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report offers detailed insights into segments and their sub-segments, employing tabular and graphical representations. Investors and market players can leverage this breakdown to formulate strategies, focusing on the most lucrative and rapidly growing segments highlighted in the report.

In terms of drug class, the antivirals segment accounted for 87% of the total market revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2031. On the other hand, the immune modulators segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By drug class, the antivirals segment was the highest contributor to the Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market in 2021.

By gender, the male segment was the highest contributor to the Chronic Hepatitis B (CHB) Market in 2021.

By distribution channel, the drug stores & retail pharmacies segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021.

Region wise, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2021, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current Chronic Hepatitis B Market Trends, estimations, and dynamics of the chronic hepatitis b (chb) market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Chronic Hepatitis B Market Opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces Chronic Hepatitis B Market Analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the chronic hepatitis b (chb) market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global chronic hepatitis b (chb) market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

F. Hoffman La Roche, Ltd.

Novartis AG

Zydus Cadila

Viatris Inc. (Mylan NV)

Cipla Ltd

Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.