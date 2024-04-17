Cryptocurrency ATM Market looks to expand its size in Overseas Marketplace
Cryptocurrency ATM Market
Global Cryptocurrency ATM Market 2024
The Cryptocurrency ATM Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period of 2024–2030. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Cryptocurrency ATM industry. These insights help business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improve profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Bitaccess, Covault, Coinsource, Bitxatm, Coinme, Orderbob & Rusbit.
The Cryptocurrency ATM market was valued at USD 71.9 million in 2021 and is poised to grow from USD 116.7 million in 2022 to USD 5451 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 62.4% in the forecast period (2024–2030).
By end users/application, the market is sub-segmented as Banking, Retail & Others
Breakdown by type, the market is categorized as: 1-Way Crypto ATM & 2-Way Crypto ATM
Players profiled in the report: General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Bitaccess, Covault, Coinsource, Bitxatm, Coinme, Orderbob & Rusbit
Regional Analysis for Cryptocurrency ATM Market includes: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc
The Cryptocurrency ATM Market study covers ongoing status, % share, upcoming growth patterns, development cycle, SWOT analysis, sales channels & distributions to anticipate trending scenarios for years to come. It aims to recommend an analysis of the market by trend analysis, segment breakdown, and players' contribution in Cryptocurrency ATM market upliftment. The market is sized by 5 major regions i.e., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (includes Asia & Oceania separately), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, and further broken down by 18+ jurisdictions or countries like China, the UK, Germany, United States, France, Japan, India, group of Southeast Asian & Nordic countries, etc.
For Consumer-Centric data, demand-side or survey analysis can be added in the final deliverable as part of customization that would include analysis and consumer behavior of Cryptocurrency ATM Market by demographic factors such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education. {*subject to data availability and feasibility}
Consumer Traits Includes Following Patterns**
Consumer Buying patterns (e.g., comfort & convenience, economical, pride)
Customer Lifestyle (e.g., health conscious, family orientated, community active)
Expectations (e.g., service, quality, risk, influence)
Major Highlights from the Cryptocurrency ATM Market factored in the Analysis
Cryptocurrency ATM Market Measures & Parameters Addressed in Study: The report highlights Cryptocurrency ATM market features such as segment revenue, weighted average selling price by region, capacity utilization rate, production & production value, % gross margin by company, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking of the finished product in Cryptocurrency ATM Industry, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and % CAGR.
Major Strategic Cryptocurrency ATM Market Developments: Activities such as Research & Development (R&D) by phase, ongoing and completed Merger & Acquisition (M&A) [deal value, purpose, effective year], Joint ventures (JVs), Technological tie-ups, Suppliers partnerships & collaborations, agreements, new launches, etc taken by Cryptocurrency ATM Industry players during the projected timeframe of the study.
What unique qualitative insights are included in Cryptocurrency ATM Market research study?
The Cryptocurrency ATM Market report provides rigorously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of various analytical tools. To gain a deep dive analysis; qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics {drivers, restraints & opportunities}, PESTLE, 5-Forces, Feasibility study, BCG matrix (% Share vs % Growth), SWOT by players, Heat Map analysis, etc have been provided to better correlate key players product offering in the market.
Extracts from Table of Contents :
1. Cryptocurrency ATM Market Overview
2. Cryptocurrency ATM Market Dynamics
- Market Factors Analysis
3. New Entrants and Entry-barriers
4. Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives
5. Cryptocurrency ATM Market Competition by Manufacturers (2023-2024)
6. Cryptocurrency ATM Market Value [USD], Capacity, Supply (Production), Consumption, Price, Export-Import (EXIM), by Region (2024-2030)
7. Cryptocurrency ATM Revenue (Value), Production, Sales Volume, by Region (2024-2030)
8. Cryptocurrency ATM Market Trend by Type {, 1-Way Crypto ATM & 2-Way Crypto ATM}
9. Cryptocurrency ATM Market Analysis by Application {Banking, Retail & Others}
10. Cryptocurrency ATM Market Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
