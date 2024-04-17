Palm Pasta Market to Attain US$ 37.9 Million at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Increasing Cases of Gluten Intolerance and Celiac Disease Making Palm Pasta Attractive Gluten-free Alternative to Conventional Pasta

Rockville, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palm pasta is emerging as an attractive option for health-conscious individuals due to its gluten-free composition and abundant nutrients such as potassium, protein, and dietary fiber. The global palm pasta market is set to reach US$ 18.5 million in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

Increasing awareness about gluten intolerance and celiac disease is fueling demand for gluten-free alternatives, with palm pasta addressing the needs of those with gluten sensitivities or adhering to gluten-free diets.

Production of palm pasta often involves sustainable palm ingredients, aligning with consumers' rising environmental consciousness and preference for responsibly sourced products. Palm pasta provides dietary diversity, presenting consumers with an alternative to traditional wheat-based pasta. Its distinct flavor and texture offer a refreshing change in pasta dishes, appealing to those seeking culinary variety.

Versatility of palm pasta in various culinary applications further contributes to its rising popularity. From salads to soups, stir-fries, and casseroles, palm pasta serves as a flexible ingredient for both home cooks and professional chefs. The increased availability of palm pasta across supermarkets, health food stores, and online platforms has expanded its market presence, driving consumption and market growth.

Key Segments of Palm Pasta Market Research Report

By Packaging By Sales Channel By Region Cans

Pouches

Jars Online Sales

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Retail Stores North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



Sales of palm pasta across the world are expected to reach US$ 18.5 million in 2024.

The market is forecasted to touch US$ 37.9 million by the end of 2034.

Sales of palm pasta in the United States are poised to reach US$ 3.5 million in 2024.

The United States accounts for 81% of the North American market share in 2024.

Sales of palm pasta in China are forecasted to climb to US$ 6.8 million by the end of 2034.

The East Asia market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% in the next 10 years.

“Growth of the palm pasta market is being driven by health-conscious trends, demand for gluten-free food options, and sustainable sourcing practices. These factors reflect evolving consumer preferences and their inclination towards convenient methods of food preparation,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Demand for Convenient and Durable Food Choices Driving Sales of Canned Palm Pasta

Sales of canned palm pasta mirror the changing preferences and lifestyles of consumers who prioritize convenience, quality, and versatility in their food selections. With the increasing demand for convenient and nutritious meal solutions, canned palm pasta remains a favored option among consumers seeking practical and satisfying dining choices. Canned palm pasta provides benefits such as easy storage, extended shelf life, and portability, catering to diverse consumer needs and lifestyles.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 37.9 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



Competitive Landscape



Key players in the palm pasta industry are Trader Joe's, Miracle Noodles, Jego Spalmghetti, Julia's Farms, Eskal Deli, Palmini, Whole Foods Market, Natural Heaven Pasta, Festival and Gefen.

For Instance,

Trader Joe's in December 2022 introduced four different types of pasta. The company has been exploring various pasta options, including healthier versions crafted from wheat and hearts of palm.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the palm pasta market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges the palm pasta market study by packaging (cans, pouches, jars) and sales channel (online sales, supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail stores) across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

