Enovis to Host First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call on May 2nd

Wilmington, DE, April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™ Corporation (NYSE: ENOV), an innovation-driven, medical technology growth company, announced that it will host an investor conference call and live webcast to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time and issue an earnings press release earlier that morning. A presentation related to the call will be available on www.enovis.com in the “Investors” section.

Conference call/Webcast Information

Investors can access the live webcast via a link on the Enovis website. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial (833) 685-0901 (U.S. callers) and (412) 317-5715 (International callers) and ask to join the Enovis call. A link to a replay of the call will also be available on the Enovis website later that day.

ABOUT ENOVIS

Enovis Corporation (NYSE: ENOV) is an innovation-driven medical technology growth company dedicated to developing clinically differentiated solutions that generate measurably better patient outcomes and transform workflows. Powered by a culture of continuous improvement, global talent and innovation, the Company’s extensive range of products, services and integrated technologies fuels active lifestyles in orthopedics and beyond. The Company’s shares of common stock are listed in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ENOV.  For more information about Enovis, please visit www.enovis.com.

Contact:

Kyle Rose
Vice President, Investor Relations
Enovis Corporation
+1-917-734-7450
investorrelations@enovis.com


