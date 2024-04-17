Submit Release
Brink’s Schedules First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 8, 2024

RICHMOND, Va., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 8, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review first-quarter 2024 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.

The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should join at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participants can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10188083/fc2d7fb8f2 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1aOVS0EU.

A replay of the call will be available through May 15th, 2024, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 2724238. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink’s Investor Relations site in the Events section.

About The Brink’s Company
The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations
804.289.9709


