Daikin and GXO Announce Opening of New Midlands Warehouse

£4 million investment in new facility

Daikin continues to grow with GXO’s flexible logistics solution

17-year partnership continues to expand

LONDON, U.K., April 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daikin, a renowned leader in the heating, cooling and ventilation industry, has announced the opening and commencement of outbound deliveries from its new Midlands warehouse in Daventry, in partnership with its logistics partner GXO, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider.

Located in the heart of the U.K. logistics “golden triangle” in the Midlands, Daikin, together with GXO, one of the U.K. and Ireland’s leading logistics and transportation partners, have jointly invested over £4 million to consolidate their operations into one facility.

The move provides a future-ready fit out of a 240,000-square-foot warehouse that will exclusively serve Daikin in the U.K. for all products and spares. The full transition from the current operation to the new warehouse will happen during the course of this year, providing over 75 new jobs for the local community.

Sherin Hammad, Head of Operations at Daikin U.K., said, “The opening of our new warehouse in Daventry is a great leap forward for Daikin in our ability to meet our customers’ needs and reduce the environmental impact when storing and delivering units and spares. The market for heat pumps and commercial HVAC products is growing fast, and as such, we must have the capability to keep up with this.”

“We’re delighted to support Daikin’s growth in the U.K.”, said Clare Davies, Managing Director of GXO Direct. “Our flexible, scalable GXO Direct shared warehousing helped support Daikin’s growth to the stage where they are ready to move to their own warehouse solution. This new dedicated facility provides them with the flexibility and space they need to continue their business growth. GXO Direct shared warehousing is particularly suited to helping companies, including those in the heating and ventilation sector, grow their operations in an efficient manner.”

The Daventry warehouse provides Daikin the ability to scale up its operations, moving from several GXO Direct shared user warehouse sites, into one consolidated site. This relocation will support Daikin’s growth for many years to come and allow for future products to be smoothly delivered into the U.K. market. This development will increase the agility of Daikin’s U.K. delivery operations, ensuring a better customer and client experience and improving product availability.

GXO Direct offers scalable and flexible solutions to support businesses that need the agility and other benefits that shared warehousing offers. Having worked with Daikin for more than 17 years in the U.K., Ireland and Italy, GXO continues to provide the flexible space and tailored solutions that are advantageous for the heating, cooling and ventilation sector.

To learn more about Daikin and the products on offer, visit: https://www.daikin.co.uk/

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Daikin

Daikin U.K. is a market leading, low carbon heating, cooling and ventilation manufacturer.

As part of the global Daikin Group and with 100 years of experience, Daikin has built a worldwide reputation for quality and technology, developing heating solutions that create comfortable and sustainable interior environments for everyone.

Additional information on Daikin’s pioneering technology can be found on its website, alongside details on why choosing a heat pump could help reduce U.K. homes’ carbon emissions: www.daikin.co.uk .

