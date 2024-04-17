Creatio Named One of the Top 9 Best CRMs for Manufacturing Industry 2024 by SoftwareWorld
Creatio hailed as a top-notch no-code CRM for manufacturing businessesBOSTON, USA, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has been named one of the Top 9 Best CRMs for Manufacturing Industry 2024 by SoftwareWorld.
SoftwareWorld’s 2024 list score is based on user satisfaction (reviews & ratings), social media buzz, online presence, and other relevant information. With thousands of credible user reviews available for each software category, the platform enables IT, digital and operational leaders to make well-informed choices among the most innovative and reliable software providers.
With a score of 98 out of 100, Creatio has been recognized for its ability to offer manufacturing businesses the tools to digitally transform their operations, as well as innovative no-code capabilities that enable users to enjoy the freedom to own their automation. According to the report, “Creatio is a top-notch no-code CRM for manufacturing businesses. By practicing a no-code approach, users can get groundbreaking outcomes for their manufacturing business.” With Creatio, hundreds of manufacturing organizations have been digitizing workflows, enhancing customer and employee experiences, and boosting the efficiency of commercial and operational teams.
CRM Creatio is a full-fledged suite of products for marketing, sales, and service automation integrated into one no-code platform. All Creatio products are powered with composable Quantum architecture, which is the foundation of the Creatio platform. Creatio products can be deployed as a single CRM bundle or as standalone applications. Users can take advantage of Creatio’s composable application approach and leverage no-code capabilities of the platform to easily extend and customize the solution without a line of code and special skills needed.
About SoftwareWorld
SoftwareWorld is one of the leading business technology intelligence and research firms in the world that helps large and small businesses by simplifying the search for the best software. Our rankings and ratings are developed through the most transparent research process verified by industry experts and validated by user responses.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
