3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Set to Surpass $3.96 Billion by 2032 with 11.8% CAGR | Explosive Growth Forecasted

3D Secure Pay Authentication Market to Reach $3.96 billion, by 2032 at 11.8% CAGR

E-commerce is creating important opportunities for the growth and innovation of 3D secure pay authentication market on a global scale.” — Allied Market Research

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Global 3D Secure Pay Authentication Market by Component (Access Control Server, Merchant Plug In, and Others) and Application (Merchant and Payment Processors and Banks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032. According to the report, the global 3D secure pay authentication industry generated $1.29 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $3.96 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Growing mandatory regulations and consumer expectations are the main significant factors driving the growth of the 3D secure pay authentication market. Rising friction and compatibility issues during the payment process hamper the 3D secure pay authentication market growth. Increasing e-commerce activities and digital transactions to provide significant opportunity for 3D secure pay authentication market growth.

COVID-19 scenario

• The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global 3D secure pay authentication market size. Due to the virus's quick spread, businesses were compelled to develop more 3D secure pay solutions to ensure protected transactions as people were using e-commerce and payment applications on a large scale.

The merchant plug-in segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By component, the merchant plug-in segment attained nearly three-fifths of the market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the ability of merchant plug-in to act as a software module and to provide security verification to prevent frauds in relation to cards. However, from 2023 to 2032, others segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 14.7%. This is due to the increasing growth rate of consulting and advisory services that specialize in providing guidance, strategic advice and implementation support to businesses. In addition, there has been an increase in the growth rate of regulatory compliance and certification services to help businesses in complying with industry standards and regulations related to payment security and authentication.

The banks segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By application, the banks segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around three-fourths of the 3D secure pay authentication market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the fact that banks provide the platform to 3D secure payment authentication companies to act as intermediary and provide the authentication request to the user or business for completing the transaction. However, from 2023 to 2032, the merchant and payment processors segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 13.9%. This is because of increasing online business activities and merchant plug-in requirements.

The North America segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By region, North America held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around one-third of the 3D secure pay authentication market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to the high presence of card payment companies in the region. However, from 2023 to 2032, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 15.0%. This is due to growing online transactions and entry of payment gateway companies and startups in the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Visa Inc.

Mastercard Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

Marqeta Inc.

Modrium

Entersekt

PayU (Naspers)

The American Express Company

Discover Financial Services

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global 3D secure pay authentication market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and other strategies to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the 3D secure pay authentication market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing 3D secure pay authentication market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the 3D secure pay authentication market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global 3D secure pay authentication market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

3D Secure Pay Authentication Market Report Highlights

By Component

Merchant Plug-In

Access Control Server

Others

By Application

Banks

Merchant and Payment Processors

