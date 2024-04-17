Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market : Europe Region is Predicted to Have a Significant Market Share During 2021-2031

Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market

The fatty bases for suppositories market size was valued at $197.90 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $339.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, April 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Fatty Bases for Suppositories Market by Base Type (Hard Fat, Water Miscible Base, Emulsifying Bases): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global fatty bases for suppositories market generated $197.9 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $339.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

The anticipated growth of the global fatty bases for suppositories market stems from several factors. These include the increasing need for better alternatives to aid patients in recovering from various infectious diseases such as allergies, anxiety, constipation, fever, and more. Modern healthcare industries are contributing to this growth by driving the demand for enhanced medications and expanding healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, persistent advancements in antiretroviral suppository drug delivery systems are propelling the market forward. Additionally, there is a surge in demand for fat-based suppositories, particularly for elderly and pediatric patients, presenting abundant opportunities within the industry.

In 2021, the emulsifying bases segment claimed the largest market share, representing nearly two-fifths of the global fatty bases for suppositories market. Specifically, within the emulsifying bases category, the sub-segment maintained the highest market share and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment's growth can be attributed to its exceptional qualities, including neutrality, texture stability, and the ability to blend physically with incompatible substances. Conversely, the water miscible base segment is anticipated to witness the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. Within this segment, the sub-segment of water miscible base is poised for rapid expansion due to its widespread use in the formulation of various ointments, particularly in dermatologic applications.

In 2021, Europe emerged as the dominant region in the global fatty bases for suppositories market, commanding almost one-third of the market share. This trend is expected to persist over the next decade. Europe's leading position in the market can be attributed to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and the widespread adoption of suppositories in the region. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.39% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by an increase in urological and gynaecological issues in the region, positioning the Asia-Pacific market for suppositories to expand rapidly.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

IOI Oleo GmbH

SpecializedRx Products, LLC

CD Formulation

Dow Chemical International Private Limited

Croda International Plc

STEARINERIE DUBOIS

Gattefossé

Tianshui Huayuan Pharmaceutical Equipment technology Co.,ltd