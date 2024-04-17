Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building in Asia

AZERBAIJAN, April 17 - Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, made a phone call to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on April 16, briefing him on the pressures Serbia has been encountering recently and requesting the support of the friendly...

16 April 2024, 20:36

