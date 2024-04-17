Medigene to Present at Upcoming Scientific Conferences

Medigene AG (Medigene or the “Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, has been invited to present at the CHI's 8th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe from April 23-25, 2024, in London, UK, as well as at the 7th International Neoantigen Summit to be held in Amsterdam, Netherlands from April 29 - May 1, 2024.

The presentations will be available on Medigene´s website after the conferences: https://medigene.com/science/abstracts/

Oral presentation:

CHI's 8th Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe 2024

https://www.immuno-oncologyeurope.com/

Location: Hilton London Canary Wharf, London

Date and time: April 25, 2024, 13:15 – 13:45 pm local time

Presenter: Kirsty Crame, MD, VP Clinical Strategy & Development

Session: Novel approaches targeting solid tumors

Title: Medigene's MDG1015, a Third-Generation TCR-T Therapy Incorporating the PD1-41BB Costimulatory Switch Protein, Advancing to the Clinic

The work to be presented will highlight the Company’s lead candidate MDG1015, a first-in-class, third generation T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapy targeting NY-ESO-1/ LAGE-1a (New York oesophageal squamous cell carcinoma 1 / L Antigen Family Member-1a), armored and enhanced with the PD1-41BB costimulatory switch protein (CSP). A first-in-human trial for MDG1015 is planned for gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, myxoid/round cell liposarcoma and synovial sarcoma with IND/CTA filing targeted for 2H 2024.

Oral presentation:

7th International Neoantigen Summit 2024

https://neoantigen-summit.com/

Location: Hotel Novotel Amsterdam City, Amsterdam

Date and time: May 1, 2024, 12:00 – 12:30 pm local time

Presenter: Dr. Giulia Longinotti, Director TCR Discovery Platform

Session: Illuminating Shared Neoantigen Therapies to Induce More Durable & Robust Immunity in a Larger Patient Population

Title: KRAS Mutation-Specific TCR-T Cells are Empowered for Improved Multi-Functionality & Durability by Inclusion of a Costimulatory Switch Protein

Dr. Longinotti will summarize the generation process of optimal affinity 3S (sensitive, specific and safe) TCRs targeting various Kirsten rat sarcoma virus specific mutations (mKRAS), armored and enhanced with the PD1-41BB CSP. In vitro data will showcase how armoring tools such as the PD1-41BB CSP can enhance TCR-T cell functionality, and will also illustrate how the composition of the drug product can be optimized for safety, efficacy and durability.

--- end of press release ---

About Medigene AG

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing differentiated T cell therapies for treatment of solid tumors. Its End-to-End Platform is built on multiple proprietary and exclusive technologies that enable the Company to generate optimal T cell receptors against both cancer testis antigens and neoantigens, armor and enhance these T cell receptor engineered (TCR) -T cells to create best-in-class, differentiated TCR-T therapies, and optimize the drug product composition for safety, efficacy and durability. The End-to-End Platform provides product candidates for both its own therapeutics pipeline and partnering. Medigene’s lead TCR-T program MDG1015 is expected to receive IND/CTA approval in the second half of 2024. For more information, please visit. For more information, please visit https://medigene.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

Medigene AG

Pamela Keck

Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01

E-mail: investor@medigene.com