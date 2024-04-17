Submit Release
CASE recognized for delivering first sustainable UK roadshow

Basildon, April 17, 2024

At CNH increasing productivity for our customers in a sustainable way is a key priority. We are investing in alternative propulsion, fuel use/input cost reductions, and other innovative technologies, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

To this end, our brand, CASE Construction Equipment, has broken new ground to deliver the first certified sustainable roadshow in the UK. We created a video and photo gallery to document how this milestone was reached during a two-day event in Derbyshire, in central England.

The event featured a line-up of electric construction machinery as well as a variety of other carbon reducing initiatives, including sustainable waste management.

A roadshow featuring heavy construction machinery inevitably has an impact on the land, so after the show we restored the site to its original condition. And our achievements were independently recognized with the ISO 20121 certification – a methodology first applied at the 2012 London Olympics – which rewards sustainable event organization.

To find out more and view the video and photo gallery, visit: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Hemisphere, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-precision satellite-based positioning, and heading technologies; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 40,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Media contacts:

Alex Ellis
United Kingdom        
Tel. +44 (0)758 106 1696
 

mediarelations@cnh.com

Attachments


Primary Logo

CASE UK Roadshow 2023-203

The CASE team at the UK roadshow in Derbyshire.
Case UK Roadshow certificate

Left to right: Marco Alfano (Right Hub), Ivona Nicol (CASE), Gennaro Scardamaglia (Tuev Nord), Silvia Savini (CASE) and Luca Guzzabocca (Right Hub) with the ISO20121 certificate.
CX25EV-Case UK Roadshow

The CX25EV electric mini excavator in action at the UK Roadshow.
CASE CX15EV

The CX15EV electric mini excavator being put through its paces.
CASE UK Roadshow 2023-138

Customer operating the CASE TL100 Mini Track Loader prototype.
Case UK Roadshow

The 12EV, also known as an ePICO, is an electric compact wheel loader. At the roadshow the 12EV was a prototype but is now available to customers and in full production.

