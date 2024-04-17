Tánaiste welcomes election of Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh as a judge of the European Court of Human Rights

The Tánaiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin TD, has welcomed the election of Ms Justice Úna Ní Raifeartaigh by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe as a judge of the European Court of Human Rights in respect of Ireland.
