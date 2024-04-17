Submit Release
Minister McGrath encourages businesses availing of Tax Debt Warehousing scheme to engage with Revenue ahead of 1 May

The total debt eligible since the introduction of the scheme was €30.9 billion, with over 250,000 businesses being eligible to warehouse debt. At the peak of the scheme in January 2022, there was €3.2 billion in the warehouse (in respect of almost 105,000 individual entities). As at 31 March 2024, the balance in the warehouse had reduced to €1.65 billion, with the significant majority of this reduction due to payments by customers. This balance is owed by 55,490 customers, with 70% of those customers having outstanding liabilities of less than €5,000. The bulk of the debt (€1.41 billion) is warehoused by 5,040 customers with outstanding balances greater than €50,000.

