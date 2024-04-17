Minister Joe O’Brien announces 18 projects to be funded under the National Integration Fund 2023

Organisation Name:
Project Name:
Amount Awarded:
Geographical Scope:
Dublin City Community Co-operative ('The Co-op')
Strength-in-Diversity Project
€200,000
Dublin
Focus Ireland
Supporting through Understanding
€150,000
Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Monaghan, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford & Wexford
Foróige
The Blend (Border Lines Erased in North Dublin)
€199,984
Dublin
Hope and Courage Collective
Building an eco-system of inclusive and resilient communities
€68,898
Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin & Kerry
Irish Network Against Racism (INAR)
Anti-Racism and Political Participation workshop for Minority Ethnic Communities
€128,239
Dublin, Galway, Cork, Longford, Cavan, Westmeath, Kildare, Meath, Louth, Carlow, Roscommon, Wexford, Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Tipperary, Waterford.
Irish Refugee Council
Pathways to housing in Ireland: supporting new communities in building their lives in Ireland
€118,081
Dublin
LGBT Ireland
Rainbow Routes to Community Integration
€157,587
Nationwide
Localise Youth Volunteering
Volunteering For All
€195,000
Cork, Dublin, Galway & Limerick
Meath Partnership
Familiar Faces
€172,903
Meath
Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre
Immigration Advocacy Hub
€176,321
Cork
New Horizon - Athlone Refugee & Asylum Seeker Support Group
New Horizon Youth Integration Programme
€150,000
Westmeath
Places of Sanctuary Ireland
Sanctuary in Education- Stronger Together
€169,598
Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Westmeath & Wicklow
South Dublin County Partnership
Migrant Integration Project
€198,974
Dublin
South Dublin Volunteer Centre
Citywest Transit Hub Volunteer Engagement Program
€50,000
Dublin
The Sanctuary Runners CLG
Application for Core Funding
€200,000
Nationwide
Third Age
Fáilte Isteach
€193,500
Nationwide
Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland (UCCI)
Mosaic: A UCCI Initiative for Migrant Mental Health, well-being & Integration
€199,929
Nationwide
Westport Family & Community Resource Centre
Westport Community Inclusion Project
€143,399
Galway, Mayo & Roscommon
Minister Joe O’Brien announces 18 projects to be funded under the National Integration Fund 2023
