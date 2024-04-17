Submit Release
Minister Joe O’Brien announces 18 projects to be funded under the National Integration Fund 2023

Organisation Name: Project Name: Amount Awarded: Geographical Scope:
Dublin City Community Co-operative ('The Co-op') Strength-in-Diversity Project €200,000 Dublin
Focus Ireland Supporting through Understanding €150,000 Carlow, Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Monaghan, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford & Wexford
Foróige The Blend (Border Lines Erased in North Dublin) €199,984 Dublin
Hope and Courage Collective Building an eco-system of inclusive and resilient communities €68,898 Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin & Kerry
Irish Network Against Racism (INAR) Anti-Racism and Political Participation workshop for Minority Ethnic Communities €128,239 Dublin, Galway, Cork, Longford, Cavan, Westmeath, Kildare, Meath, Louth, Carlow, Roscommon, Wexford, Clare, Donegal, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Tipperary, Waterford.
Irish Refugee Council Pathways to housing in Ireland: supporting new communities in building their lives in Ireland €118,081 Dublin
LGBT Ireland Rainbow Routes to Community Integration €157,587 Nationwide
Localise Youth Volunteering Volunteering For All €195,000 Cork, Dublin, Galway & Limerick
Meath Partnership Familiar Faces €172,903 Meath
Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre Immigration Advocacy Hub €176,321 Cork
New Horizon - Athlone Refugee & Asylum Seeker Support Group New Horizon Youth Integration Programme €150,000 Westmeath
Places of Sanctuary Ireland Sanctuary in Education- Stronger Together €169,598 Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Westmeath & Wicklow
South Dublin County Partnership Migrant Integration Project €198,974 Dublin
South Dublin Volunteer Centre Citywest Transit Hub Volunteer Engagement Program €50,000 Dublin
The Sanctuary Runners CLG Application for Core Funding €200,000 Nationwide
Third Age Fáilte Isteach €193,500 Nationwide
Ukrainian Crisis Centre Ireland (UCCI) Mosaic: A UCCI Initiative for Migrant Mental Health, well-being & Integration €199,929 Nationwide
Westport Family & Community Resource Centre Westport Community Inclusion Project €143,399 Galway, Mayo & Roscommon

